ATK Vs NEUFC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

ATK host NorthEast United for their Matchday 14 clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2019-20 season. ATK are currently on the third spot of the ISL points table with seven wins in 13 games (Draws 3, Losses 3). The Kolkata-based team have a total of 24 points to their name. ATK have not won thrice in their last 5 games (Loss 1, Draw 1). The hosts have found the net 23 times this season and conceded 10 goals.

As for NorthEast United FC, they are on the 9th spot of the points table with just 2 wins in 11 games (Draws 5, Losses 4). The Robert Jarni managed side have not won a single game in their last five games (Draw 1). NorthEast United FC have managed to bag a total of 11 points in the season and have a negative goal difference of (-7). The match is scheduled for Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium). Here's the ATK vs NEUFC Dream11 prediction and ATK vs NEUFC Dream11 team.

ATK vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions

ATK vs NEUFC Dream11 Team (Full Squads)

ATK vs NEUFC Dream11: ATK Full Squad

Dheeraj Singh, Arindam Bhattacharya, Lara Sharma, Sumit Rathi, Anil Chawan, Ricky Lallawmawma, Carl McHugh, Agus, Jesús Mongol, Pritam Kotal, Salam Ranjan Singh, Ankit Mukherjee, Anas Edathodika, Prabir Das, Mandi, Komal Thatal, Edu García, Pronay Halder, Javi Hernández, Michael Soosairaj, Micheal Regin, Sehnaj Singh, John Johnson, David Williams, Balwant Singh, Jayesh Rane, Roy Krishna, Jobby Justin

ATK vs NEUFC Dream11: NEUFC Full Squad

Pawan Kumar, Soram Poirei, Subhasish Roy, Wayne Vaz, Provat Lakra, Pawan Kumar, Reagan Singh, Mislav Komorski, Shouvik Ghosh, Nim Dorjee Tamang, Rakesh Pradhan, José Ludo, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Milan Singh, Federico Gallego, Martin Chaves, Fanai Lalrempuia, Kai Hearings, Rupert Nongrum, Nikhil Kadam, Alfred Lalroutsang, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Lalengmawia, Asamoah Gyan, Andy Keogh, Panagiotis Triadis, Redeem Tlang

