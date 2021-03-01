Barcagate Scandal: Watch Police RAID Camp Nou Offices As CEO, Bartomeu Arrested

Earlier on Monday, Catalan police entered Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium in a search and seize operation. It is believed that there have also been arrests, including that of former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu. The case is believed to be related to the 'Barcagate' scandal that took place in February 2020, where companies were allegedly contracted by the club to carry out social media campaigns against certain people and entities that were said to be opposed to Bartomeu's administration.

Former Barcelona club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and club CEO Oscar Grau among arrests this morning as Catalan police raid club offices. pic.twitter.com/qiys7ZYeqq — EyesOnTheBall (@EyesOnTheBallTV) March 1, 2021

Barcelona police investigation: LaLiga giants in trouble over publishing negative stories

According to reports from Spanish news outlet AS, authorities from the Catalan police — Mossos d’Esquadra — were at Barcelona's headquarters on Monday morning. It was later claimed that former Barcelona chief Josep Maria Bartomeu, who resigned from his post in October 2020, was arrested. The report further added that the scandal was in relation to last year's “Barçagate” in which club officials were accused of launching a smear campaign against current and former players who were critical of the club and of Bartomeu.

The Catalan police were filmed entering the Camp Nou stadium and footage showed officials seemingly scanning the offices for evidence against the scandal. Reports from Cadena SER radio station later claimed that along with Bartomeu, current Barcelona chief executive Oscar Grau, and Barcelona’s head of legal services, Roman Gomez Ponti were also arrested on suspicion of “unfair administration, corruption between individuals and money laundering.”

Camp Nou offices raided just week ahead of crucial Barcelona elections

The raid of Barcelona offices at the Camp Nou comes less than a week prior to the imperative presidential elections, which is scheduled to be held on March 7th. More than 20,000 Barcelona members have already cast their vote via postal ballot. Three candidates — Victor Font, Joan Laporta and Toni Freixa — are on the final ballot for the crucial vote.

Bartomeu and his board of directors resigned late last year amid fallout from the controversy surrounding Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi. La Blaugrana have been mired in political turmoil and debt prompted by the coronavirus pandemic as well and this certainly isn't a good look for the reputation the club has built over the recent years.

Barcelona are currently second in the LaLiga standings, five points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand. Ronald Koeman's men also have the second leg of their UCL last 16 game against PSG on March 10. They suffered a 4-1 hammering at the hands of the Ligue 1 champions in the first leg at the Camp Nou.

Image Credits - AP