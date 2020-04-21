Barcelona Likely To Risk Closing Camp Nou For 10 Months Amidst Coronavirus Fears: Report

Spanish giants Barcelona might shut the Camp Nou for the next 10 months if the coronavirus situation in Spain doesn’t improve. There are more than 200,000 positive cases of coronavirus in Spain, while the death toll increases with every passing day - currently at 20,852. This makes Spain one of the coronavirus hotspots in the world.

Also Read | Lionel Messi's Ultimate XI sees fierce MSN attack with Suarez, Neymar recreated

Camp Nou shutdown: LaLiga president speaks on ensuring season completion

LaLiga president Javier Tebas believes that they might lose about $1.09 billion if the remaining league fixtures are not completed due to coronavirus in Spain. The LaLiga president also fears about the issues arising out of a delay in the new transfer guidelines as well as the new dates for the transfer window.

Also Read | Lionel Messi will definitely end his career at Barcelona, claims Cesc Fabregas

Barcelona agree to Camp Nou shutdown

💿 Barça's Greatest Free Kicks, Vol. 5 (Feat. Blast It) pic.twitter.com/QmKs4KpaGN — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 21, 2020

Barcelona have reportedly agreed to play without fans, implying a Camp Nou shut down for the next 10 months i.e. until February 2021. However, another report suggests that the club might permit the fans to attend the team’s games from November this year. However, shutting the stadium might lead to huge financial losses for Barcelona.

Also Read | Wayne Rooney has his say in Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate

Camp Nou shutdown: Barcelona to ban stadium at least until November

👨‍⚖️ THE VERDICT IS IN! After tabulating the combined results from our @socios poll below and another on our @instagram account, today's LIVE MATCH OF THE DAY will be:



Barça 🆚 @Inter_en



🔔 set reminder: https://t.co/BUjo4AnMK4 https://t.co/51HkTeixoa — FC Barcelona (from 🏠) (@FCBarcelona) April 20, 2020

Another positive scenario that might become a reality, is the resumption of LaLiga by June 15 and finishing it off by mid-August. Despite this, Barcelona are mulling over the idea of banning fans from attending the games until November. This might, however, impact the financial prospecs of the club. Barcelona have already furloughed non-playing staff despite a Lionel Messi-led first-team decision to agree to a 70% pay cut.

Also Read | David Beckham indulges in Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, has his pick