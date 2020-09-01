Messi To Be Forced Out Of Participation In Football This Season To Seek Barcelona Exit?

The crisis at Barcelona continues amid Lionel Messi's exit talks. The club's leading goalscorer has submitted in a request to depart from Camp Nou, but Barcelona continue to cling on to their demands of a complete payment of his release clause. A Messi transfer report now suggests that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner could miss out on football during the course of the 2020-21 season.

Is Messi leaving Barcelona? Club's bizarre demand comes to the fore

According to several media reports on the Messi transfer possibility, Barcelona still stand firm on their demand that any interested club should pay the entire release clause. However, it is now claimed that the club would let Messi leave for free this transfer window only if he commits to not participating in any of the competitions in football throughout the course of the 2020-21 season. But, Barcelona's demands are unlikely to be accepted by Messi, who at 33, wouldn't want to miss out on an entire season.

Messi transfer: Barcelona want €700 million, LaLiga supports demand

Messi believes that his special clause in his Barcelona contract allows him a free exit any time throughout the season. But, the club led by president Josep Bartomeu insists that the deadline to exercise the clause has already ended back in June. Any club that wishes to seal the Messi transfer should pay the €700 million ($839 million) release clause in full.

Barcelona have also found support from LaLiga amid the Messi transfer saga. LaLiga released an official statement on Sunday. The LaLiga statement read, "The contract is currently in force and features a release clause to be applied in the event that Lionel Andrés Messi should decide to activate the early unilateral termination of the contract, vidpursuant to Article 16 of the Royal Decree 1006/1985 of 26 June, which regulates the specific labour status of professional athletes."

Messi to City talks gain momentum

Messi has been linked with a move to Manchester City after having seen a slump in his relationship with the club. Amid the Messi to City rumours, a report states that the Etihad-based outfit have already begun with the preparations for the six-time Ballon d'Or winner's presentation. Meanwhile, Messi has refused to participate in the training even as the rest of the squad have arrived for the pre-season preparations. This act has been seen as an attempt to force his transfer away from Camp Nou.

Image courtesy: Leo Messi Instagram