Messi's Father Set To Arrive In Barcelona To Discuss Exit With Bartomeu: Report

The conflict between Barcelona and club icon Lionel Messi is unlikely to reach a fruitful end for the Catalan giants. The six-time Ballon d’Or winner continues to be firm on his demand of leaving the club where he spent more than two decades. Moving forward in seeking an exit, Messi’s father is set to meet Barcelona President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Messi's father to meet Bartomeu

🚨 Multiple sources have confirmed — Jorge Messi has already left Argentina in his private jet. He will arrive in Barcelona and have a meeting with Bartomeu to resolve the future of Messi and ask for an exit. #FCB 🛩🔜⏳ — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) September 1, 2020

According to several media reports, Messi’s father Jorge has left Argentina for Barcelona on a private jet. His first priority on landing in Spain is to meet Barcelona President Bartomeu. An amicable Messi transfer away from the club will be the key demand put forward by Jorge in the meeting, even as Bartomeu looks on to foil any such move for the Argentina international.

How are Bartomeu and Messi still at loggerheads?

Messi is yet to return to training with Barcelona even the rest of the squad has been preparing for the upcoming season since Monday. Although the defeat against Bayern Munich was the final nail in the coffin, the issue originated from the beginning of the season. The 33-year-old has been at loggerheads with Bartomeu and former sporting director Eric Abidal over the latter’s comments on some players’ lack of professionalism on the field after Barcelona’s defeat against Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Bartomeu and Messi conflict arose from player asking for President's resignation

Things continued to heat up at Camp Nou with the arrival of Quique Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde. Messi and co. lacked trust in the then-manager, resulting in dressing room bust-ups. Messi went to the extent of demanding the resignation of Bartomeu.

With the player now having made his intent on leaving Barcelona, the president has offered his resignation, only if the Argentine promises to stay. However, Messi believes that he is entitled to a free exit amid a special clause that was inserted in his contract in 2017.

Messi to City this transfer window?

However, Bartomeu maintains that that prospective clubs should pay his entire release clause that is estimated at €700 million ($839m) to seal the Messi transfer. The president has also found support from LaLiga that has confirmed that it will not process his deregistration if he pushes for a unilateral exit. Meanwhile, Premier League heavyweights Manchester City lead the race to land the Barcelona icon.

Image courtesy: Jorge Sole Instagram