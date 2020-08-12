Barcelona Vs Bayern: Throwback To Thierry Henry's Masterclass Vs German Giants In 2009

The highly-anticipated Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Champions League quarter-final clash is only two days away with the one-legged game set to be played at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon, Portugal. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have had some enthralling battles over the years with Bayern dominating the H2H record. However, here's a look back at the first time Barcelona registered a win over Bayern Munich, back in April 2009. In what was a 4-0 thrashing of Bayern Munich, Lionel Messi scored a brace while Samuel Eto'o and Thierry Henry also got on the scoresheet. The Barcelona's Twitter account posted a throwback video of Thierry Henry scoring against the German giants as the two European heavyweights gear up to lock horns in Portugal this week.

Champions League quarter-finals 2008-09: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich (4-0)

On April 8, 2009, Barcelona hosted Bayern Munich at the Camp Nou for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final and the Catalonians registered their first win over the Germans in style. Lionel Messi put the hosts in front inside 10 minutes with a neat finish before setting up Samuel Eto'o only three minutes later. Messi then made it 3-0 with a close-range finish from Thierry Henry's cross.

Henry then got a goal for himself after the ball fell to him in space. From the left, Henry opened up his body to slot the ball past Hans Jorge Butt in the Bayern goal to make it 4-0 inside 43 minutes. The crowd inside the Camp Nou were treated to an exhilarating first-half of attacking football from the hosts.

With the game and the tie virtually sealed, Barcelona travelled to Munich for the second leg two weeks later. The game at the Allianz Arena ended 1-1 and Barcelona won the tie 5-1 on aggregate. The Blaugrana progressed through to the Champions League semi-finals and then eventually went on to beat Man United in the final to lift the European Cup for the third time in their history. Over 11 years since their first win over Bayern Munich, Barcelona will be hoping to get the better of their German opposition on Friday. Barcelona last tasted success against Bayern back in 2015.

Image Credits - FIFA.com