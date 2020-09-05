Portugal Vs Croatia Prediction, Live Stream, H2H, UEFA Nations League Live

Portugal will play the first match of their UEFA Nations League campaign against Croatia at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal. The Portugal vs Croatia match will take place on Saturday, September 5, (Sunday morning for Indian viewers, 12:15 am IST). Here are the Portugal vs Croatia live stream details, where to watch Portugal vs Croatia live telecast in India and how to catch the Portugal vs Croatia live score.

Portugal vs Croatia live stream online: Match preview

The Group A3 match will see defending champions Portugal begin their title defence against Croatia at home. Portugal defeated Netherlands 1-0 in the final to win the inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League, and while their main focus will be preparing for next year’s European Championship, Fernando Santos’ men will be looking to start their campaign on a winning note. Portugal have been in great form of late, having won seven of their last eight matches.

The last time they took the field was in 2019 when they defeated Luxemburg 2-0. Croatia had a stellar Euro 2020 qualifying campaign of their own, as they finished top of Group E with 17 points. They enter this match in a good run of form as well, having won their last six competitive matches. With Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic not in the side, they will start the match on the back foot. Cristiano Ronaldo will be looking forward to the Portugal vs Croatia match as the forward chases his 100th goal for the national side.

Portugal vs Croatia live stream online: Squad list

Portugal: Anthony Lopes, Rui Patrício, Rui Silva, João Cancelo, Nélson Semedo, Domingos Duarte, José Fonte, Pepe, Rúben Dias, Mário Rui, Raphaël Guerreiro, Danilo, Rúben Neves, André Gomes, Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, João Moutinho, Sérgio Oliveira, Diogo Jota, André Silva, Cristiano Ronaldo, Francisco Trincão, Gonçalo Guedes, João Félix

Croatia: Grbić, Livaković, Sluga, Barišić, Ćaleta Car, Jedvaj, Lovren, Melnjak, Škorić, Uremović, Vida, Vrsaljko, Badelj, Brozović , Kovačić, Pašalić, Vlašić, Brekalo, Budimir, Čolak, Kramarić, Perišić, Petković, Rebić

Portugal vs Croatia live score: H2H record

With both teams on a great form, it will be Portugal who will enter the match as favourites. They boast a stellar H2H record against Croatia, having never lost a game against them. In five Portugal vs Croatia H2H encounters, Portugal have emerged victorious four times, drawing a solitary game. They have thoroughly outscored their opponents as well, with Portugal scoring eight goals as compared to Croatia’s one.

How to watch Portugal vs Croatia live telecast in India? Portugal vs Croatia live stream online details

The Portugal vs Croatia live match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Saturday night, September 5 (Sunday for Indian viewers). Fans looking to watch the Portugal vs Croatia live telecast in India can do so on the Sony Sports Network. Portugal vs Croatia live stream online will also be available Sony LIV. The Portugal vs Croatia live score will be available on the Twitter handles of the two teams.

