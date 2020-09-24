Erling Haaland Watched ALL His 44 Goals From Last Season To Analyse And Improve Gameplay

Norwegian football sensation Erling Haaland took the football world by storm with his incredible goalscoring ability at RB Salzburg. The lanky striker has followed that up with Borussia Dortmund over the course of the previous season. In all, he netted 44 goals across all competitions but believes that there is room for improvement. With that in mind, the striker watched all of his goals in an attempt to analyse further.

Erling Haaland analyses every goal he scored previous season

Speaking to Ruhr Nachrichten, Erling Haaland revealed that the ambition to improve drives him to work hard every day. He aims to improve his gameplay with his teammates, while also aspires to turn more clinical. Keeping that in mind, he watched every goal that he scored the previous season, in an attempt to analyse every minute detail.

New season, same duo 🇺🇸🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/innTJIlfrJ — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) September 21, 2020

Erling Haaland adds that he could have scored more than 50 goals last term after going through his highlights. Although he doesn't want to sound arrogant, the striker believes that he has the potential to do better on the field. Erling Haaland goes on to claim that he is not satisfied with his performance, despite the magnificent number, ticking at 44 goals. He expects further improvement.

Erling Haaland record in Champions League

Although just 20, Erling Haaland possesses a strong physique, an important aspect for his clinical performance in front of goal. The Norwegian forward adds that he is trained by a Lebanese trainer via FaceTime. Besides, the Dortmund star does not shy away from lauding his father Alf-Inge Haaland, who himself was a professional footballer. The young Haaland attributes a major role in his success to his father.

Erling Haaland was signed by Dortmund in January after his splendid campaign for Salzburg, beating the likes of Manchester United to seal the deal. He has bagged some records to his name since then. One such Haaland record suggests that he is the only teenage star to have netted 10 times in a single season of the Champions League.

Dortmund next come up against Augsburg

Erling Haaland will undoubtedly play a key role in Dortmund's Bundesliga campaign this term. Having failed to score in Dortmund's game against MSV Duisburg in DFB Pokal, he made up for it against Borussia Monchengladbach. The young forward went on to score a brace in Dortmund's opening Bundesliga clash. His side come up against Augsburg on Saturday.

Image courtesy: Erling Haaland Instagram