BAY Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, German Super Cup Live

Treble winners Bayern Munich will face off against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Wednesday, September 30. BAY vs DOR live action will kick off at 12:00 am IST and will be played at the Allianz Arena. Here's our BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction, BAY vs DOR Dream11 team and top picks.

BAY vs DOR live: BAY vs DOR match prediction and preview

Bayern Munich have been the team to beat over the course of last season as the Bavarian giants strolled their way to treble success under Hansi Flick. The Bundesliga champions started their new season with a thumping 8-0 win over Schalke and the UEFA Super Cup win against Sevilla. However, Robert Lewandowksi and co were handed a shock defeat last weekend, after Hoffenheim ran riot, winning the clash 4-1.

Dortmund on the other hand ended the season second and were closest to matching Bayern's heroics in Germany and will aim to beat their rivals on Wednesday. The Black and Yellow were defeated by Augsburg last weekend and will look to make amends by registering a win on Wednesday.

BAY vs DOR live: Probable BAY vs DOR playing 11

Bayern: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski.

Dortmund: Luca Unbehaun; Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji; Lukasz Piszczek, Julian Brandt, Thomas Delaney, Raphael Guerreiro; Marco Reus, Gio Reyna, Erling Haaland

BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction: BAY vs DOR Dream11 team

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Mats Hummels

Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Mats Hummels Midfielders: Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Raphael Guerreiro, Gio Reyna, Marco Reus

Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Raphael Guerreiro, Gio Reyna, Marco Reus Forwards: Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski

BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction: BAY vs DOR Dream11 top picks

BAY vs DOR Dream11 team captain: Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland

BAY vs DOR Dream11 team vice-captain: Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller

BAY vs DOR match prediction

Bayern Munich will be comfortable winners against Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Wednesday (Thursday IST).

Note: The BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction, BAY vs DOR Dream11 team and top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund Instagram)