BAY Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, German Super Cup Live

Bayern Munich take on Borussia Dortmund in the DFL-Super Cup on October 1 at 12:00 am IST. Here's our BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction for the same.

bay vs dor dream11 prediction

Treble winners Bayern Munich will face off against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Wednesday, September 30. BAY vs DOR live action will kick off at 12:00 am IST and will be played at the Allianz Arena. Here's our BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction, BAY vs DOR Dream11 team and top picks.

BAY vs DOR live: BAY vs DOR match prediction and preview

Bayern Munich have been the team to beat over the course of last season as the Bavarian giants strolled their way to treble success under Hansi Flick. The Bundesliga champions started their new season with a thumping 8-0 win over Schalke and the UEFA Super Cup win against Sevilla. However, Robert Lewandowksi and co were handed a shock defeat last weekend, after Hoffenheim ran riot, winning the clash 4-1.

Dortmund on the other hand ended the season second and were closest to matching Bayern's heroics in Germany and will aim to beat their rivals on Wednesday. The Black and Yellow were defeated by Augsburg last weekend and will look to make amends by registering a win on Wednesday. 

BAY vs DOR live: Probable BAY vs DOR playing 11

  • Bayern: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Niklas Sule, Jerome Boateng, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Kingsley Coman, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski. 
  • Dortmund: Luca Unbehaun; Emre Can, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji; Lukasz Piszczek, Julian Brandt, Thomas Delaney, Raphael Guerreiro; Marco Reus, Gio Reyna, Erling Haaland

BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction: BAY vs DOR Dream11 team

  • Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer
  • Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, Mats Hummels
  • Midfielders: Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Raphael Guerreiro, Gio Reyna, Marco Reus
  • Forwards: Erling Haaland, Robert Lewandowski

BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction: BAY vs DOR Dream11 top picks

  • BAY vs DOR Dream11 team captain: Robert Lewandowski, Erling Haaland
  • BAY vs DOR Dream11 team vice-captain: Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller

BAY vs DOR match prediction

  • Bayern Munich will be comfortable winners against Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Wednesday (Thursday IST). 

Note: The BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction, BAY vs DOR Dream11 team and top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. The BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(Image Courtesy: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund Instagram)

