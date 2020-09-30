BAY Vs DOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, German Super Cup Live

Treble winners Bayern Munich will face off against arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund in the German Super Cup on Wednesday, September 30. BAY vs DOR live action will kick off at 12:00 am IST and will be played at the Allianz Arena. Here's our BAY vs DOR Dream11 prediction, BAY vs DOR Dream11 team and top picks.
Also Read: How To Watch Bayern Vs Dortmund Live In India? DFL-Supercup Live Stream India
Bayern Munich have been the team to beat over the course of last season as the Bavarian giants strolled their way to treble success under Hansi Flick. The Bundesliga champions started their new season with a thumping 8-0 win over Schalke and the UEFA Super Cup win against Sevilla. However, Robert Lewandowksi and co were handed a shock defeat last weekend, after Hoffenheim ran riot, winning the clash 4-1.
Dortmund on the other hand ended the season second and were closest to matching Bayern's heroics in Germany and will aim to beat their rivals on Wednesday. The Black and Yellow were defeated by Augsburg last weekend and will look to make amends by registering a win on Wednesday.
Also Read: Serie A Facing A Two-week Suspension Due To COVID-19 Spike As Genoa Confirm 14 New Cases
Also Read: Brighton Vs Man United Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live India
Also Read: Burnley Vs Man City Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Carabao Cup Live India