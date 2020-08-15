Bayern Munich Hand Barcelona Their Biggest Champions League Loss En Route MASSIVE 8-2 Win

Serge Gnabry and Bayern Munich got cooking on Friday as the Bavarian giants dismantled Barcelona in a performance that had flashes from Germany’s epic 7-1 win over Brazil at the 2014 World Cup. The Bundesliga Champions were no match for Leo Messi and Co, as they romped to an emphatic 8-2 win, after a dominant display in a historic Champions League win. The defeat meant that it will be the first time in six years raising questions on manager Quique Setien’s future at Camp Nou.

Barcelona vs Bayern highlights: Bayern Munich emulate 2014 Germany, dismantle Barcelona 8-2

In a breezy first few minutes, Thomas Müller showed his class as he linked up superbly with striker Robert Lewandowski to score the first goal of the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich clash. David Alaba had a moment to forget after his ‘striker’s finish’ saw Barcelona level three minutes after Müller's opener. However, the Bundesliga giants lived up to their pre-match hype and came all guns firing scoring thrice in a 10-minute spell. Ivan Perisic restored Bayern Munich’s advantage before Gnabry and Müller got on the scoresheet to make it 4-1 inside the first-half hour of the game. The scoreline would have been much worse for Barcelona if not for Bayern’s casual finishing in what was an embarrassing performance by the LaLiga giants according to Republic of Ireland legend Keith Andrews.

Barcelona vs Bayern highlights: Phil Coutinho scores twice, Lewandowski scores 50th Champions League goal

The second half did not make thigs easy for Lionel Messi or the rest of his Barcelona teammates, as Bayern Munich kept threatening the goal with Lewandowski scoring a fifth 10 minutes into the second half only for the goal to be ruled offside. However, Barcelona pulled one back, with Luis Suarez pouncing on Jerome Boateng’s error close to the hour-mark. Alphonso Davies repaid Bayern Munich chief Karl-Heinz Rumminege pre-match comments by making a darting solo run to set up Joshua Kimmich to score their fifth of the game.

The match marked the first time that the Blaugrana conceded five goals in Champions League fixture, in what will be a disappointing end to their season. Robert Lewandowksi finally got on the scoresheet, after on-loan Barcelona flop Coutinho set up the striker in the 83rd minute. Lewandowski's goal was his 50th for Bayern Munich in the Champions League, adding on to his brilliant individual campaign. Coutinho was not done yet, and he got onto the scoresheet twice before full-time, scoring Bayern Munich's seventh and eight of the night. The 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich was the worst for Barcelona in their Champions League history and the Blaugrana would be keen to move on from their old guard who were outrun by the Bundesliga champions.

Barcelona vs Bayern player ratings

Barcelona vs Bayern highlights: Barcelona player ratings

Marc-Andre ter Stegen - 5.2

Nelson Semedo - 5.4

Gerard Pique - 6.0

Clement Lenglet - 5.3

Jordi Alba - 5.5

Sergi Roberto - 6.5

Sergio Busquets - 6.1

Frenkie de Jong - 5.8

Arturo Vidal - 5.6

Lionel Messi - 7.2

Luis Suarez - 7.3

Antoine Griezmann - 6.6

Ansu Fati - 6.3

Barcelona vs Bayern highlights: Bayern player ratings

Manuel Neuer - 6.8

Joshua Kimmich - 9.5

Jerome Boateng - 6.4

David Alaba - 6.3

Alphonso Davies - 7.7

Leon Goretzka - 8.1

Thiago Alcantara - 6.9

Serge Gnabry - 8.1

Thomas Muller - 9.2

Ivan Perisic - 7.1

Robert Lewandowski - 7.7

Kingsley Coman - 6.6

Niklas Sule - 6.7

Phillippe Coutinho - 9.2

Corentin Tolisso - 6.6

Lucas Hernandez - 7.0

(Image Courtesy: FC Bayern Twitter)