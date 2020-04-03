BEL Vs GOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Belarusian Premier League Live

Belshina hosts Gorodeya in a Matchday 3 clash in the Belarusian Premier League this weekend. Belshina are on the second-last spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table with two losses in the two games played in the season so far. Belshina have faced Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino and Minsk in their previous two games. Belshina have a negative goal difference of -3.

As for Gorodeya, they are on the last spot on the Belarusian Premier League points table. Gorodeya lost their first two games of the Belarusian Premier League this season. Gorodeya were up against Shakhtyor and Vitebsk in their first two games of the season. Gorodeya have a goal difference of -3.

The match is scheduled for Friday, April 3, 7:30 PM IST at the Stadyen Spartak. Here is the BEL vs GOR Dream11 prediction, BEL vs GOR Dream11 top picks and BEL vs GOR Dream11 team.

BEL vs GOR Dream11 team

BEL vs GOR Dream11 top picks

Artem Volovich (Captain) Pavel Bordukov (Vice-captain) Milan Joksimovic

BEL vs GOR Dream11 teams

BEL vs GOR Dream11 team: Belshina Bobruisk Full Squad

Sergey Turanok, Aleksey Kharitonovich, Konstantin Kuchinskiy, Mykhailo Pysko, Nikita Rochey, Samuel Odeyobo, Vladislav Yasukevich, Artem Dylevski, Danila Nechaev, Ilya Boltrushevich, Maksim Grek, Sergey Glebko, Andrey Bezhonov, Evgeni Skoblikov, Mikhail Bashilov, Pavel Bordukov, Vladislav Solanovich, Anton Novik, Evgeniy Kirisov, German Barkovskiy, Leonid Kovel, Roman Salimov, Dmitri Rekish

BEL vs GOR Dream11 team: Gorodeya Full Squad

Igor Dovgyallo, Gleb Efimov, Dmitri Ignatenko, Milan Joksimovic, Sergey Pushnyakov, Kirill Pavluchek, Dmitri Baiduk, Semen Shestilovski, Sergey Usenya, Aleksandr Poznyak, Martin Artyukh, Yuri Volovik, Mikhail Shibun, Andrey Sorokin, Stanislav Sazonovich, Denis Yaskovich, Artem Volovich, Lazar Sajcic, Artem Arkhipov, Dmitri Lebedev, Sergy Arkhipov

BEL vs GOR Dream11 prediction

Our BEL vs GOR Dream11 prediction is that the match will end in a stalemate.

Please note, the BEL vs GOR Dream11 team and BEL vs GOR Dream11 prediction are made based on our own analysis. These do not guarantee positive results in your game.