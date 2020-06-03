Paul Pogba’s Brother Mathias Released By Fourth-tier Club Lorca FC After Just Five Months

Paul Pogba's brother Mathias Pogba was recently shown the door by Spanish fourth-tier club, Lorca FC. Mathias Pogba joined Lorca FC in January earlier this year but was released by the club just after five months of his service on June 1. Lorca FC laid off 15 more players alongside Mathias Pogba. Lorca FC announced the news on Twitter this week.

COMUNICADO OFICIAL: Karim, Piotr, Ángel, Samu, Diego.R, alcorace, Nader, Beto, Felipe.A, Juan Nellar, R. Cambra, Joaquín Barbero, Alieu, Pandita, Artigas, M.Pogba no continuarán la próxima temporada, agradecemos su profesionalidad y compromiso y le deseamos suerte en el futuro! pic.twitter.com/RCc3QLdw93 — Lorca Fútbol Club SAD (@LorcaFCSAD) June 1, 2020

While Paul Pogba is minting close to £15million a year deal from his deal at Man United, the rest of the Pogba brothers have not tasted similar success. Guinea international Mathias Pogba began his career with French football side Quimper in 2009. He later went on to play for multiple clubs like Wrexham, Crewe, Crawley Town and Partick Thistle. Mathias Pogba has signed for over 10 teams in his decade-long career but failed to make it to any top European side. Unlike Paul Pogba, his brother Mathias Pogba plays in the forward position. He enjoyed his best time at Crewe Alexandra where he spent two seasons and scored 17 goals. Paul Pogba's other brother Florentin Pogba recently signed a deal with French second division club, Sochaux.

Paul Pogba transfer: French star expected to stay at Old Trafford

The 27-year-old World Cup winner was linked with a move to Real Madrid in the upcoming transfer window. However. the economical havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic could halt the Paul Pogba transfer talk. Real Madrid will find it difficult to match Man United's asking price of a reported £80 million for Paul Pogba, considering the financial damage caused by the pandemic. Paul Pogba is expected to stay at Man United next season as well. According to reports, Paul Pogba has fully recovered from his injury and is set to make a comeback for Man United when the Premier League returns later this month.