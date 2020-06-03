Newcastle's Matty Longstaff To Join Udinese For '35 Times' His Current Salary: Reports

English midfielder Matty Longstaff is rumoured to leave Newcastle at the end of the season to join Italian club Udinese. The Italian top-tier league side has reportedly offered 20-year-old Matty Longstaff a deal worth 30 times more than his current salary at Newcastle. Matty Longstaff's contract with Newcastle will expire at the end of the season and he is yet to sign a new contract with the Magpies. Newcastle have reportedly offered Matty Longstaff a new deal but the youngster has apparently made his mind to leave for Udinese.

Premier League transfer news: Matty Longstaff Udinese deal

Newcastle have a chance to retain Matty Longstaff if their rumoured business with the Saudi Arabian royal family’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) takes place in the coming week. As reported by The Sun, Newcastle would receive just £450,000 in compensation for Matty Longstaff. The 20-year-old reportedly earns up to £850 a week at Newcastle, whereas Udinese are offering the English midfielder £30,000-a-week. Matty Longstaff scored a winner against Manchester United on his Premier League debut in 2019.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce on Matty Longstaff Udinese deal

Newcastle's manager Steve Bruce, in an interview with TalkSport, stated that Matty Longstaff can become a Newcastle legend in the future. Steve Bruce further added that he hopes Matty Longstaff's decision would not be influenced by money.

“Of course the situation is a concern,” the 59-year-old English manager said. “I just hope that he looks at it as a football decision. Ultimately, when you’re 19, it is about how you look after your career rather than anything else. “I’m sure there are distractions and people in his ear. I hope he just looks at it as a football career. At the end of the day, if you have a successful career, the money will find you. That’s always been my philosophy on it.”

