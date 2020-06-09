Thomas Muller Creates History As He Rewrites Bundesliga's Single-season Assists Record

Bayern Munich ace Thomas Muller now officially holds the record of the most number of assists registered in a single season in the Bundesliga. The 30-year-old German nicked his 20th assist of the season during Bayern Munich's Matchday 30 win against Bayer Leverkusen. Man City's Kevin De Bruyne was the previous holder of the record after he provided 19 assists in the 2014-15 season while playing for Wolfsburg. RB Leipzig's Emil Fosberg matched Kevin De Bruyne's record of 16 assists in the 2016-17 season.

Also Read | Man United Boss Solskjaer Labels Ronaldo Best In The World, Wants Him Back At Old Trafford

Muller assists record: The Muller delivery service

Also Read | Neymar's Mother, Her Boyfriend Probed After Tiago Ramos Was Hospitalised In Glass Accident

Thomas Muller assists record: German makes history with new Bundesliga record

Thomas Muller was leading the charts with 18 assists heading into the Leverkusen clash. Thomas Muller then successfully set up Leon Goretzka and Robert Lewandowski to become the record holder. Muller has featured in all 30 games for Bayern Munich this season, but the German assist king will miss their Matchday 31 clash due to suspension. Thomas Muller cemented the assists record in Bayern Munich's 5-0 win against Fortuna Düsseldorf last week. Thomas Muller marked his 18th assist of the season against Düsseldorf, a number no Bundesliga player reached before Matchday 29 since data collection began in 1992-93.

Also Read | Real Madrid Need Eden Hazard To Win This Season's LaLiga: Thibaut Courtois

Also Read | Man United's Wish To Sign Kalidou Koulibaly Dashed By Napoli's £100 Million Demand: Report

Thomas Muller assists record: Change in managers working to Muller's benefit

The arrival of Hansi Flick at the helm has seemingly boosted Thomas Muller's form this season. The German has been directly involved in more goals (22) than any another Bayern Munich player since Hansi Flick was named head coach in November 2019. Thomas Muller has racked up seven goals and 15 assists since Hansi Flick's was handed the reins.

Also Read | Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta Set To Offload Flurry Of Big Names Including Ozil And Mustafi

Since 2006/07, only three players have reached 20 assists in a single season in a top-five European league:



❍ Xavi Hernández (2008/09)

❍ Kevin De Bruyne (2014/15)

❍ Thomas Müller (2019/20)



Welcome to the club. pic.twitter.com/5A3GMAimKr — Squawka Football (@Squawka) June 6, 2020

Alphonso Davies on Muller assists record

Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies, in an interview with Bundesliga's website, talked about Thomas Muller's recent achievements. "I call him 'chef', chef Thomas Muller," Alphonso Davies said in the post-match interview. "He gives you assists, he gives you goals, whatever you need. He's a big part of the team and him setting a record is an amazing achievement."

Also Read | Paul Scholes Reveals Park Ji-sung Was A 'nightmare' To Face In Training At Man United

Bundesliga standings