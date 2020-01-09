BFC Vs JFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bengaluru FC will host Jamshedpur FC on Thursday, January 9 in ISL 2019-20. Both sides played out a 0-0 draw in November 2019. Keep reading as we discuss the BFC vs JFC Dream11 team news, match preview and the line-up predictions.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2020

Time: 07:30 PM

That's it from Javi Pinillos, and Dimas Delgado. We'll see you at the Fortress tomorrow. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/a1OioicD0e #BFCJFC #WeAreBFC — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 8, 2020

Also Read | Bayern Munich Legend Manuel Neuer Unfazed By The Arrival Of Young Keeper Alexander Nubel

BFC vs JFC preview

Bengaluru FC started the season with back-to-back draws but managed to stay with touching distance with the first-placed side in the ISL. Their form dried up in recent weeks, losing twice in their last five games. However, they had an impressive outing in their last fixture, beating FC Goa 2-1 at home. They are currently third in the league with 19 points after 11 games.

Bengaluru FC: WLWLW

Jamshedpur FC currently sit sixth in the league with 13 points in 10 games. So far they have three wins, three defeats and four draws. After winning their opening two games, they have struggled to churn out results in the league. Jamshedpur are winless in their last five games (D3, L2).

Jamshedpur FC: LLDDD

Also Read | Malaga Suspend Coach Víctor Sanchez After Explicit Video Emerges Online

BFC vs JFC Dream11 predicted line-ups

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown

Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narender Gehlot, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth, David Grande

BFC vs JFC Dream11 top picks

Captain: Sunil Chhetri

Vice-Captain: Ashique Kuruniyan

Also Read | Mo Salah Takes A Dig At The African Football Federation With A Hilarious Instagram Story

BFC vs JFC Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender Gehlot

Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, CK Vineeth, Farukh Choudhary

Attackers: Sunil Chhetri, David Grande

BFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Jamshedpur FC

Also Read | Is Antonio Conte Secretly Helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Clear Manchester United's Deadwood?

Please note BFC vs JFC Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.