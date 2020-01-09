BFC Vs JFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bengaluru FC will host Jamshedpur FC on Thursday, January 9 in ISL 2019-20. Both sides played out a 0-0 draw in November 2019. Keep reading as we discuss the BFC vs JFC Dream11 team news, match preview and the line-up predictions.
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium
Date: Thursday, January 9, 2020
Time: 07:30 PM
That's it from Javi Pinillos, and Dimas Delgado. We'll see you at the Fortress tomorrow. Get your tickets here: https://t.co/a1OioicD0e #BFCJFC #WeAreBFC— Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 8, 2020
Bengaluru FC started the season with back-to-back draws but managed to stay with touching distance with the first-placed side in the ISL. Their form dried up in recent weeks, losing twice in their last five games. However, they had an impressive outing in their last fixture, beating FC Goa 2-1 at home. They are currently third in the league with 19 points after 11 games.
Jamshedpur FC currently sit sixth in the league with 13 points in 10 games. So far they have three wins, three defeats and four draws. After winning their opening two games, they have struggled to churn out results in the league. Jamshedpur are winless in their last five games (D3, L2).
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Rahul Bheke, Albert Serran, Juanan Gonzalez, Nishu Kumar, Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri, Deshorn Brown
Jamshedpur FC: Subrata Pal (GK), Robin Gurung, Memo, Tiri, Narender Gehlot, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rahman, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Farukh Choudhary, CK Vineeth, David Grande
Captain: Sunil Chhetri
Vice-Captain: Ashique Kuruniyan
Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Narender Gehlot
Midfielders: Dimas Delgado, Erik Paartalu, CK Vineeth, Farukh Choudhary
Attackers: Sunil Chhetri, David Grande
Bengaluru FC 2-0 Jamshedpur FC
Please note BFC vs JFC Dream11 predictions are our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results in your game.