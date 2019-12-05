Mumbai City FC Vs Kerala Blasters: Costa Calls For Mumbai To Improve Handling Pressure

Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters will face each other for their Matchday 7 clash in ISL 2019-20. The hosts are currently on the 7th spot of the points table with 1 win, 2 losses and 3 draws. As for Kerala Blasters, they are just one place behind Mumbai on the 8th spot with 1 win, 2 draws and 3 losses so far. Mumbai City FC's only win this season came against Kerala Blasters in their reverse fixture co-incidentally. Both the teams will look to get all three points from the game as the competition will only get intense from this stage onwards.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters: Jorge Costa talks about Mumbai's performance

Mumbai City FC's coach Jorge Costa while speaking in a pre-match press conference, stated that both the teams will have an equal amount of pressure when they will enter the game. Costa skipped no breath while saying that Mumbai have been playing under pressure in their previous games. Jorge feels that Mumbai deserves to have much more points than they have at this moment. According to Costa, football is all about handling pressure and they should know how to deal with it. The 48-year-old then pointed out the mistakes Mumbai City FC have been making this season but also applauded his side for their performance in last two games.

Costa added that it's always a problem in between games when you lose points over individual mistakes. He claimed that the only positivve to take from their previous two games is that they have started playing as a team. According to the Portugal-born manager, Mumbai have a lot of quality in their game but they just need to be more focused and fix those small mistakes. Costa further added that the most difficult thing is to perform well which is what they are doing. Costa stated that he is very happy with the performance of his team over the last two games.

The Gaffer on #MCFCKBFC 💬



"Mumbai have lost to Odisha and Goa, both teams that play attacking football. I think they have difficulty with that."



(1/2)#YennumYellow #KeralaBlasters pic.twitter.com/ILoFyWrRKh — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) December 5, 2019

