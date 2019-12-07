BOU Vs LIV Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Bournemouth host Liverpool for their Matchday 16 clash in the Premier League 2019-20 season on Saturday, December 7 at 8.30 PM IST. Liverpool are currently on the top spot of the points table with 14 wins and one draw in 15 games. The Reds are the only unbeaten side in the English top-tier league and their 30-year-wait for a Premier League trophy can finally end this season. Liverpool have a total of 43 points and are 8 points clear from the second-placed Leicester City (35). The Jurgen Klopp-side have scored a total of 37 goals and have only conceded 14 goals so far (GD 23).

Also Read | ATK Vs NEUFC Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Klopp is expected to alter with his team selection this week as they have a crucial Champions League group stage match ahead the coming week. Bournemouth have lost their last four consecutive games and have only one win in their last five Premier League games. Liverpool is expected to clinch an easy win against the 14th-placed Bournemouth. The hosts have only managed to win 4 times in 15 games (D4 L7). They have a total of 16 points to their name and a goal difference of -3. The match is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 8:30 PM (IST) at Dean Court. Here's the BOU vs LIV Dream11 prediction.

WE. KEEP. GOING. ✊🔴



A new club record, 32 consecutive @premierleague games unbeaten 👊 pic.twitter.com/yDOMZ1hPqe — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 5, 2019

Also Read | TBO Vs ORN Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

BOU vs LIV Dream 11 Team and Prediction

Goalkeeper

A Ramsdale (BOU) (Points: 29)

Defenders

T Alexander-Arnold (LIV) (Points: 104) (Vice-Captain)

A Robertson (LIV) (Points: 100.5)

V Dijk (LIV) (Points: 108.5)

N Ake (BOU) (Points: 33)

Midfielders

S Mane (LIV) (Points: 146.5) (Captain)

G Wijnaldum (LIV) (Points: 73.5)

J Lerma (BOU) (Points: 13.5)

Forwards

C Wilson (BOU) (Points: 39.5)

R Firmino (LIV) (Points: 95.5)

D Origi (LIV) (Points: 46)

Liverpool start as favourites to win the game 3-1.

Note: These predictions are made from our own analysis and do not guarantee you positive results.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Bags Another Honour; Is The LaLiga Player Of The Month For November

BOU vs LIV (Full Squads)

AFC Bournemouth :

Artur Boruc, Aaron Ramsdale, Adam Smith, Diego Rico, Chris Mepham, Steve Cook, Nathan Aké, Andrew Surman, Jefferson Lerma, Jordon Ibe, Charlie Daniels, Lewis Cook, Jack Stacey, Harry Wilson, Ryan Fraser, Jack Simpson, Philip Billing, Joshua King, Dominic Solanke, Callum Wilson.

Liverpool:

Alisson, Adrián, Andy Lonergan, Caoimhin Kelleher, Fabinho, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Andy Robertson, Joël Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Georginio Wijnaldum, James Milner, Naby Keita, Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mané, Divock Origi.

Also Read | "Eden Hazard Is The Michael Jordan Of Football," Says Belgium Manager Roberto Martinez