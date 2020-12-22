BRE Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Match Preview

Quick links:
Brentford will play Newcastle United at the Brentford Community Stadium for a Carabao Cup quarter-final clash. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 22 at 11:00 pm IST. Here's a look at our BRE vs NEW Dream11 prediction, BRE vs NEW Dream11 team and the probable BRE vs NEW playing 11.
The Bees are flying high having been undefeated in their last 13 games and will look to go the distance. Their opponents Newcastle United will be looking to win this game as they haven't won any major silverware since 1955 and will hope to progress to the next round. Brentford will be looking to defeat a Premier League opposition for a fourth time this season after already progressing past Southampton, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham and are the favourites in our BRE vs NEW match prediction.
In the last two clashes between the two sides, Newcastle United have come out on top on both occasions. The last time the two teams met, the scoreline read Newcastle 2-1 Brentford.
Brentford probable 11 - Raya; Fosu-Henry, Goode, Pinnock, Henry; Marcondes, Norgaard, Jensen; Ghoddos, Forss, Canos
Newcastle United probable 11 - Darlow; Yedlin, Hayden, Clark, Ritchie; Fraser, Longstaff, Shelvey, Murphy; Carroll, Gayle
BRE vs NEW live: Brentford top picks
BRE vs NEW live: Newcastle United top picks
Goalkeeper - Raya (VC)
Defenders - Pinnock, Clark, Ritchie
Midfielders - Canos, Jensen, Marcondes, Longstaff, Shelvey
Forwards - Forss (C), Gayle
Note: The above BRE vs NEW Dream11 prediction, BRE vs NEW Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BRE vs NEW Dream11 team and BRE vs NEW Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
