Bruno Fernandes Bags ANOTHER Premier League POTM Award As Fans Rejoice On Social Media

Midfield maestro Bruno Fernandes has been the club’s best player ever since he arrived in January from Sporting CP. The 26-year-old has at times single-handedly guided Manchester United to victory, notching up several individual records in the process. The midfielder was once again rewarded for his performances, with Bruno Fernandes winning his third Premier League Player of the Month award for his outstanding performances in November.

Bruno Fernandes Premier League POTM again

The Portuguese ace continued his fine form this season, scoring four times throughout November. The midfielder scored a brace at the start of the month at November against Everton, before scoring the winner in the 1-0 victory over West Brom. Fernandes then scored his fourth goal of the month against Southampton, as the club pulled off a memorable 3-2 comeback victory.

After the Bruno Fernandes Premier League POTM for November news was announced, many fans hailed the midfielder’s impact on the team. In addition to his four goals, the midfielder also registered an assist last month, taking his overall tally to seven goals and four assists in 10 league appearances this season. Many fans called Bruno Fernandes the best player in the league, as they pointed out to his outstanding stats.

Deserves the ballon'dor — The Con (@UTDTheCon) December 11, 2020

Only player who cares — kealan :( 🪐 Greenwood⚡️ (@Kxwan__) December 11, 2020

Bruno Fernandes awards rack up multiple records

Interestingly, this was the third Bruno Fernandes Premier League POTM award the midfielder has bagged since arriving in January. The 26-year-old had earlier won the accolade in February and June. With his third win, Bruno Fernandes became just the third player in the league’s history to win the Player of the Month award three times in a calendar year.

#MUFC Player of the Month ✔️#MUFC Goal of the Month ✔️#PL Player of the Month ✔️@B_Fernandes8 was on one in November 🤯 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 11, 2020

Notably, the midfielder has also won 50% of the Player of the Month awards amongst Manchester United players after Sir Alex Ferguson left the club. Sharing the news online, Manchester United also pointed out the other Bruno Fernandes awards won by the player in November. The team’s social media handles revealed that the midfielder also won Manchester United’s Player of the Month and Goal of the Month accolades for November.

Here’s a look at the stunning Bruno Fernandes stats

26 - No player in Premier League history has registered more goal involvements in their first 24 games in the competition than Bruno Fernandes (26, level with Andrew Cole). Classy.



Ahead of tomorrow's Manchester derby, we look at the importance of Fernandes to Manchester United. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 11, 2020

The midfielder has been in imperious form this season, scoring 11 goals and setting up another six in 17 appearances this season. Since coming in January, Fernandes has become one of the club’s most important players and has 37 goals involvements in 39 appearances for the club. This also means that no player has had more Premier League goal involvements for the club in their history, with the midfielder level with Andrew Cole on that front.

How to complete Bruno Fernandes Premier League POTM SBC?

Soon after the Bruno Fernandes Premier League POTM for November news was declared, many fans took to social media to find out how to complete the squad building challenge. Media reports answering the how to complete Bruno Fernandes Premier League SBC question explained that for National Duty, players need to have one player from Portugal, a minimum squad rating of 85, and minimum team chemistry of 80.

For Manchester United, one player from the club, and a squad rating and team chemistry stat of 86 and 75 will do the trick. For the Premier League, however, fans will need to bump the squad rating to a minimum of 86 and have team chemistry of at least 70 to complete the challenge.

Image Credits: Premier League Twitter