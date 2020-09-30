BUR Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Carabao Cup Live

Burnley (BUR) take on Manchester City (MCI) in Round 4 of the Carabao Cup this week. BUR vs MCI live action will kick off on September 30 at 11:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction, BUR vs MCI Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

Also Read: Donny Van De Beek's Agent Furious With Man United Over Client's Lack Of Game Time So Far

BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction and preview

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League. The side’s 5-2 loss at home prompted many to question their defensive ability, with Man City giving away three penalties in the game. Pep Guardiola’s men will be hoping the competition will bring about a change in fortunes as they continue their Carabao Cup defence against Burnley.

Also Read: Jose Mourinho And Frank Lampard Involved In Heated Touchline Row During Carabao Cup Clash

All smiles in training 😊 pic.twitter.com/wvz1BkzaJK — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 29, 2020

Manchester City have been the team to beat in the League Cup over the past few seasons, having won the competition five times in the last seven years. They defeated Bournemouth 2-1 in Round 3 of the competition and will be looking to build on that with a win. Burnley, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from a home defeat as well, having lost 1-0 to Southampton last time out. They come into this game after defeating Millwall 2-0 in the last round.

BUR vs MCI playing 11 (Probable)

Burnley: Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Charlie Taylor, Kevin Long, Jimmy Dunne, Matthew Lowton; Dwight McNeil, Josh Benson, Josh Brownhill, Erik Pieters; Matej Vydra, Chris Wood

Also Read: Man City Transfer News: Guardiola Could Target Alaba Or Tagliafico To Solve LB Woes

Manchester City: Zack Steffen; Kyle Walker, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Aymeric Laporte, Adrian Bernabe; Tommy Doyle, Rodri, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne; Liam Delap

BUR vs MCI live: BUR vs MCI Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Jimmy Dunne, Matthew Lowton

Midfielders: Phil Foden (C), Ferran Torres, Dwight McNeil, Kevin De Bruyne, Erik Pieters

Forward: Chris Wood (VC)

Also Read: Man City's £64m Signing Ruben Dias Is Dating Pop Star With No. 1 Hit In Portugal

BUR vs MCI live: BUR vs MCI Dream11 team top picks

Burnley: Erik Pieters, Chris Wood, Dwight McNeil

Manchester City: Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden

BUR vs MCI match prediction

According to our BUR vs MCI match prediction, Manchester City will be the favourites to win the match.

Note - The above BUR vs MCI Dream11 match prediction, BUR vs MCI Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BUR vs MCI Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Burnley Instagram, Manchester City Instagram