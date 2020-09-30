BUR Vs MCI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, Carabao Cup Live

Burnley (BUR) take on Manchester City (MCI) in Round 4 of the Carabao Cup this week. BUR vs MCI live action will kick off on September 30 at 11:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our BUR vs MCI Dream11 prediction, BUR vs MCI Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
Also Read: Donny Van De Beek's Agent Furious With Man United Over Client's Lack Of Game Time So Far
Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat against Leicester City in the Premier League. The side’s 5-2 loss at home prompted many to question their defensive ability, with Man City giving away three penalties in the game. Pep Guardiola’s men will be hoping the competition will bring about a change in fortunes as they continue their Carabao Cup defence against Burnley.
Also Read: Jose Mourinho And Frank Lampard Involved In Heated Touchline Row During Carabao Cup Clash
All smiles in training 😊 pic.twitter.com/wvz1BkzaJK— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) September 29, 2020
Manchester City have been the team to beat in the League Cup over the past few seasons, having won the competition five times in the last seven years. They defeated Bournemouth 2-1 in Round 3 of the competition and will be looking to build on that with a win. Burnley, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from a home defeat as well, having lost 1-0 to Southampton last time out. They come into this game after defeating Millwall 2-0 in the last round.
Burnley: Bailey Peacock-Farrell; Charlie Taylor, Kevin Long, Jimmy Dunne, Matthew Lowton; Dwight McNeil, Josh Benson, Josh Brownhill, Erik Pieters; Matej Vydra, Chris Wood
Also Read: Man City Transfer News: Guardiola Could Target Alaba Or Tagliafico To Solve LB Woes
Manchester City: Zack Steffen; Kyle Walker, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Aymeric Laporte, Adrian Bernabe; Tommy Doyle, Rodri, Phil Foden, Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne; Liam Delap
𝘾𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙗𝙖𝙤 𝘾𝙪𝙥 prep! 👊— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 29, 2020
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re pic.twitter.com/JM2CpuDeVQ
Goalkeeper: Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Defenders: Kyle Walker, Aymeric Laporte, Jimmy Dunne, Matthew Lowton
Midfielders: Phil Foden (C), Ferran Torres, Dwight McNeil, Kevin De Bruyne, Erik Pieters
Forward: Chris Wood (VC)
Also Read: Man City's £64m Signing Ruben Dias Is Dating Pop Star With No. 1 Hit In Portugal
Burnley: Erik Pieters, Chris Wood, Dwight McNeil
Manchester City: Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden
According to our BUR vs MCI match prediction, Manchester City will be the favourites to win the match.