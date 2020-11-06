CAR Vs BRI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Preview

Cardiff City are set to face Bristol City in the EFL Championship this week. The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, November 6, 11:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our CAR vs BRI Dream11 prediction and CAR vs BRI Dream11 team.

CAR vs BRI live: CAR vs BRI Dream11 prediction and preview

Both teams are coming into the match after winning their previous fixtures. While Cardiff dispatched Barnsley 3-0, Bristol City overcame Huddersfield 2-1. Cardiff are currently in the top 10, placed 7th on the points table with 17 points from 10 matches. Meanwhile, Cardiff City are 13th in the Championship with 13 points from 10 matches.

CAR vs BRI live: CAR vs BRI injury news

For Cardiff, Lee Tomlin continues to be absent with a groin injury, while full-back Greg Cunningham is sidelined with a hamstring problem. Jordi Osei-Tutu is also out.

For Bristol City, Tyreeq Bakinson faces a late fitness test, while Liam Walsh and Joe Williams are expected to be sidelined until after the international break.

CAR vs BRI Dream11 prediction: CAR vs BRI probable playing 11

CAR vs BRI Dream11 prediction: CAR probable playing 11

Alex Smithies, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Callum Paterson, Junior Hoilett, Marlon Pack, Robert Glatzel

CAR vs BRI Dream11 prediction: BRI probable playing 11

Daniel Bentley, Tomas Kalas, Jamie Paterson, Antoine Semenyo, Nathan Baker, Jack Hunt, Joe Williams, Liam Walshe, Aden Balwin, Nahki Wells, Alfie Mawson

CAR vs BRI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CAR vs BRI Dream11 team

Kieffer Moore

Joe Ralls

Nahki Wells

Jamie Paterson

CAR vs BRI match prediction: CAR vs BRI Dream11 team

CAR vs BRI live: CAR vs BRI Dream11 prediction

As per our CAR vs BRI Dream11 prediction, BRI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CAR vs BRI Dream11 prediction, top picks and CAR vs BRI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CAR vs BRI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Bristol City / Instagram