CAR Vs BRI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EFL Championship Preview

Quick links:
Cardiff City are set to face Bristol City in the EFL Championship this week. The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday, November 6, 11:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our CAR vs BRI Dream11 prediction and CAR vs BRI Dream11 team.
Also Read: SOU Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Premier League Preview
Both teams are coming into the match after winning their previous fixtures. While Cardiff dispatched Barnsley 3-0, Bristol City overcame Huddersfield 2-1. Cardiff are currently in the top 10, placed 7th on the points table with 17 points from 10 matches. Meanwhile, Cardiff City are 13th in the Championship with 13 points from 10 matches.
The first Severnside derby of the season. ðŸ†š— Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) November 6, 2020
ðŸ¤ @MansionBet#CARBRC | #BristolCity pic.twitter.com/CREuEBIbM7
Also Read: Lethargic Cristiano Ronaldo Video Emerges In Response To Messi's Laboured Effort In UCL
Also Read: WBN Vs KOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Bundesliga Preview
Alex Smithies, Curtis Nelson, Sean Morrison, Joe Bennett, Will Vaulks, Joe Ralls, Leandro Bacuna, Callum Paterson, Junior Hoilett, Marlon Pack, Robert Glatzel
Also Read: Juventus Director Talks Up Chances Of Re-signing Paul Pogba Amid Transfer Speculation
Daniel Bentley, Tomas Kalas, Jamie Paterson, Antoine Semenyo, Nathan Baker, Jack Hunt, Joe Williams, Liam Walshe, Aden Balwin, Nahki Wells, Alfie Mawson
As per our CAR vs BRI Dream11 prediction, BRI will be favourites to win the match.