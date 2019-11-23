Bengaluru FC's Carles Cuadrat Expects The Southern-derby To Be An Entertaining One

ISL season 2019-20 will resume after the international break on November 23, 2019, with Bengaluru FC hosting Kerala Blasters for their Matchday 5 clash. The Southern-derby looks like a promising affair as both the sides are at the middle of the points table and will look to grab those crucial three points. Bengaluru FC's head coach Carles Cuadrat is optimistic about the upcoming game. He has promised that it's going to be an entertaining match to watch. While talking in a pre-match press conference, Carles Cuadrat stated that the match between Bengaluru and Kerala will be competitive.

Carles Cuadrat added that Kerala Blasters will always be a top team to play against and their supporters are expected to be present in Bangalore too. According to Cuadrat, the atmosphere of the match is going to be great and he is eagerly waiting for the kick-off because it's a positive sign for Indian football. The 51-year-old manager said that they have experienced some memorable moments while playing against Kerala in Kochi in front of a packed stadium. He is expecting the same amount of support in the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Bengaluru FC's midfielder Erik Paartalu returned to the squad in their Matchday 4 clash against Chennaiyin FC. Paartalu was also present in the press conference and the Australian added that there are many people living in Bangalore who are from Kerala and it adds to the rivalry. The 33-year-old midfielder said that the teams need to put on a good show to make sure that fans come back to watch them week in and week out.

The Blues host neighbours Kerala Blasters in a massive clash at the Fortress tonight. Read @DeccanChronicle's preview on #MediaWatch #BFCKB pic.twitter.com/RwDrT5XWHu — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) November 23, 2019

