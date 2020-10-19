Cavani Trains With Man United Teammates Ahead Of PSG Clash, Fans Excited To See El Matador

Manchester United returned to training on Sunday after a scintillating victory against Newcastle United away from home. The Red Devils netted four times while conceding once, to bag their second victory in the Premier League. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men will next future in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with Edinson Cavani training for the first time with the Old Trafford outfit.

Cavani returns to training ahead of PSG vs Man United

Cavani was signed by Man United on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. The Uruguayan could return to training only on Sunday after the international break, courtesy of the coronavirus guidelines in the UK. Nevertheless, Man United fans are more than excited to see their new number seven in a Red Devils' shirt.

The social media pages of Man United posted a series of images oof Cavani training at Carrington, confirming the reports of his return. Interestingly, Man United will come up against PSG in their next game on Tuesday and Cavani departed as one of the legends of the club this year.

Fans react to Cavani's first training session

Ohhh Cavani ohhh Cavani, our El Matador🎶 — Zee (@Nagey8) October 18, 2020

PSG AREN'T READY — Trey (@UTDTrey) October 18, 2020

Hattrick against PSG — ManUtdology 🔴 (@ManUtdology) October 18, 2020

Surely it’s fate for him to score against PSG 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Anna 🐝🔴⚽️ (@4shaann) October 18, 2020

Already better than Werner EL METADOOOOR🐂 — Ban🧧 (@1realrxbel) October 18, 2020

Will Cavani play against PSG?

The Uruguayan international holds the record of scoring the most number of goals for the Parc des Princes outfit during his seven-season stay in the French capital. The 33-year-old might embark upon his journey with Man United in the game against his former club. Considering the history between the two sides, Cavani is likely to get some minutes this week at the Parc des Princes.

Cavani hasn't played a competitive game since March but that hasn't deterred the 33-year-old's ambition to return to action. A Daily Mail report insists that the striker is desperate to return on the field and is particularly excited by the prospect of playing against his former club.

Man United team news ahead of PSG clash

With the arrival of Cavani in training, Solskjaer has almost the entire squad at his disposal, with a couple of exceptions. The Norwegian tactician will have to cope with the absence of Axel Tuanzebe, who is recovering from a foot injury and is a doubt for the clash. Defender Phil Jones will not return to the squad until the end of October due to a knee injury.

Image courtesy: Man United Twitter