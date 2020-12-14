Diogo Jota Injury Update: Liverpool Star Sidelined For Six To Eight Weeks With Knee Injury

Liverpool's injury crisis only seems to be getting worse with each passing week. The defending Premier League champions are now expected to be without the in-form Diogo Jota - who has scored nine goals in 17 games for the Reds since his switch from Wolves - for about two months. Jota picked up his knee injury in the dead rubber Champions League game against Midtjylland on Wednesday and is now in line to miss the games against Tottenham Hotspur, Man United and Man City.

ALSO READ: Dortmund SACK Manager Lucien Favre A Day After Humiliating 5-1 Defeat Against Stuttgart

Diogo Jota knee injury: Reds star suffers knee problem vs Midtjylland

Jurgen Klopp's side have been plagued by injuries so far this season, particularly in defence and midfield. However, during Wednesday's UCL game against Midtjylland, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota complained of a knee injury after playing 87 minutes of the clash. Jota, who has arguably been the signing of the season so far, didn't feature for Liverpool in the game against Fulham on Sunday after Klopp revealed that the Portuguese star may now be out of action for up to two months.

ALSO READ: Arsenal Fan Covers Eyes With Coronavirus Mask As Gunners Lose To Burnley At Home

Jurgen Klopp provides Diogo Jota injury update

While speaking about Jota's injury to reporters at Sky Sports, Klopp said, “Diogo's injury is worse than we first thought but better than we then thought. The surgeons checked him and confirmed that there is no surgery required but he could be out for maybe one-and-a-half or two months."

The boss has provided an update on the knee injury @DiogoJota18 sustained in Wednesday's Champions League clash 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 13, 2020

Reports from the Record had previously reported that Jota could be sidelined until February. This could prove to be a massive blow for Liverpool in a bid to defend their title amid a gruelling list of fixtures during the festive period.

ALSO READ: Thierry Henry Turned Off TV, Couldn't Bear To Watch Xhaka Leading Arsenal: Patrice Evra

Since his £41m move from Wolves to Liverpool, Jota has been in fine form for the Merseyside club, scoring nine times in 17 appearances across all competitions. Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday and missed the opportunity to go clear at the top of the table after Spurs also came away with a point in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

ALSO READ: Arsene Wenger Believes Man United Should Handle Paul Pogba Transfer Situation Better

Liverpool injury list: Key players missing for the Reds

Jota's injury is the latest in a long list of setbacks for the club. Klopp is already without key personnel like Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri and James Milner. The German boss also confirmed that left-back Kostas Tsimikas suffered an injury will be out for the rest of the year.

Image Credits - Liverpool Instagram