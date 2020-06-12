Timo Werner To Chelsea Announcement Delayed Solely Due To Hindrance In Medical

Chelsea are seemingly just a few steps away from announcing the arrival of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner. According to reports, Frank Lampard's Blues are only waiting to confirm the signing of Timo Werner as the striker is yet to undergo his medical. Chelsea made headlines last week when multiple reports from Germany suggested that the Blues have completed the signing of the 24-year-old striker after agreeing to pay his £50 million release clause. However, the Premier League giants are yet to announce the signing and the reason is reportedly the travel restrictions put in place due to the pandemic.

Chelsea transfer news: Delay in Timo Werner announcement

The Athletic writer and BT Sport pundit Raphael Honigstein penned down a tweet stating the reason for the delay in the completion of Timo Werner transfer. Honigstein revealed that the delay in the Timo Werner transfer is solely down to the practicalities of getting a medical done. He added that Timo Werner is restricted from flying to the UK due to Bundesliga's coronavirus rules and Chelsea's doctors cannot visit Timo Werner in Germany as they will have to practise self-isolation for 14 days upon returning to London.

Raphael Honigstein's tweet on delay in Timo Werner announcement

Delay in the Werner deal is solely down to the practicalities of getting a medical done, @TheAthleticUK has been told. He can't fly to the UK due Bundesliga Covid-19 regulations and Chelsea docs can't fly to Germany because they would have to isolate for 14 days upon return.(1/2) — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) June 11, 2020

Honigstein's subsequent report on delay in Timo Werner announcement

Chelsea could use German FA doc in the meantime but they're more likely to wait until German season is over on June 27 or quarantine regulations in the UK change.

— Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) June 11, 2020

Timo Werner transfer details

The UK government has imposed a two-week quarantine rule for anyone entering the country since June 8 to prevent the spread of the pandemic. Should the Chelsea doctors fly to Germany to conduct the medical, Frank Lampard will be left without his medical staff upon the Premier League return. Timo Werner will have to undergo a similar self-isolation procedure if he makes a trip to the UK, which will mean he will miss RB Leipzig's upcoming games. Leipzig are not likely to allow their main man to leave before the season draws to a close on June 27.