Cristiano Ronaldo’s Fitness Secrets That Could Allow Him To continue Playing In His 40s

In December 2019, a Cristiano Ronaldo jump while scoring a goal against Sampdoria during a Serie A game sent football lovers into a frenzy. The Cristiano Ronaldo jump, which was recorded at 8 feet and 5 inches off the ground drew comparisons to the hang-time of NBA great Michael Jordan. The Cristiano Ronaldo fitness levels have been much admired by the majority of the sporting world with the Juventus star's athleticism knowing no bounds. Here are some of the Cristiano Ronaldo fitness secrets that could potentially allow the 35-year-old winger to continue plying his trade until his 40s.

Cristiano Ronaldo fitness: Cristiano Ronaldo jump

Cristiano Ronaldo was applauded by many for his incredible leap while scoring a stunning header against Sampdoria in December 2019. The goal, which saw the Juventus attacker jump 8ft 5ins off the ground to make contact with the ball, appeared to defy physics. Ronaldo's jump was then compared to the hang-time of NBA legend Michael Jordan and a number of fans were amazed by the Cristiano Ronaldo fitness levels. In 2018, Ronaldo admitted that he still has a biological age of 23 and plans to keep playing his football until his 40s.

Cristiano Ronaldo fitness: Cristiano Ronaldo training

Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez gave fans an insight into the Cristiano Ronaldo training sessions and explained that she was initially 'embarrassed' to train with the five-time Ballon d'Or as his workouts were extremely intense. Ronaldo has a number of training exercises that he follows and shares with his millions of fans. In the gym, Ronaldo alternates between heavy cardio and extensive weight training activities. Ronaldo also follows a pilates-based routine to strengthen his core.

The powerfully-built Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the most physically dominant footballers in the world and is showing no signs of slowing down despite his age. Following his training, Ronaldo opts for regular swimming sessions to recover and also pushes for a small workout in the pool. In order to balance his workout, the Juventus star also follows a strict diet plan to keep his physique in pristine condition.

Cristiano Ronaldo training: Cristiano Ronaldo diet

Reports from Goal claim that the Cristiano Ronaldo diet consists of high proteins and meaty foods including chicken and fish. Ronaldo tends to avoid any sugary foods but makes sure to include plenty of fruits and vegetables in his diet. The Juventus star enjoys a healthy fish meal with his favourite dish called 'bacalhau a braz', a cod with diced onions, potatoes and scrambled eggs. Ronaldo also ensures that his body is constantly hydrated and drinks plenty of water throughout the day, occasionally treating himself to fruit juices at breakfast. Sleep and relaxation is another key part of Ronaldo's routine and the Juventus star usually sticks to a pattern of getting at least eight hours of sleep every night.

Image Credits - Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram