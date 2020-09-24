MCI Vs BOU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Live

Manchester City will be aiming to advance to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup when they play hosts to EFL Championship outfit AFC Bournemouth at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday, September 24 (Friday morning for Indian Viewers) 12:15 AM IST. Here's a look at our MCI vs BOU Dream11 prediction, MCI vs BOU Dream11 team and the probable MCI vs BOU playing 11.

MCI vs BOU Live: MCI vs BOU Dream11 prediction and preview

The Cherries are two games into their league game campaign and beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 after their opening day 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough. Manchester City have been a dominant force in this competition and come into this match as defending champions. They enter this fixture as favourites to win the match. The Citizens have won this tournament in the last three years and look to make it a fourth.

MCI vs BOU Dream11 prediction: Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth Head-to-Head

The two sides have met each other on 16 occasions across all competitions. Manchester City have emerged victorious on 12 occasions while two clashes have ended in draws.

MCI vs BOU Dream11 prediction: Probable MCI vs BOU playing 11

Manchester City probable XI - Steffen; Adarabioyo, Harwood-Bellis, Otamendi, Ake; Foden, Doyle, Maherz,Torres, Delap, Fernandinho

AFC Bournemouth probable XI - Travers; Smith, Mepham, Kelly, Rico; Arter, L.Cook, Ofoborh; Brooks, King; Surridge

MCI vs BOU live: MCI vs BOU Dream11 team, top picks

MCI vs BOU live: Manchester City top picks

Fernandinho

Mahrez

MCI vs BOU live: AFC Bournemouth top picks

King

Brooks

MCI vs BOU Dream11 prediction: MCI vs BOU Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - Steffen

Defenders - Adarabioyo, Ake (VC), Rico, Smith

Midfielders - L.Cook, Brooks, Foden, Fernandinho (C)

Forwards - Surridge, Delap

MCI vs BOU Dream11 prediction

Our MCI vs BOU Dream11 prediction is a comfortable victory for Manchester City

Note: The above MCI vs BOU Dream11 prediction, MCI vs BOU Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MCI vs BOU Dream11 team and MCI vs BOU Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

