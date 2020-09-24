Shkendija Vs Tottenham Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Europa League Qualifying Live

Tottenham take on North Macedonian outfit KF Shkendija in the third round of Europa League qualifying. The Shkendija vs Tottenham live stream will begin on September 24 at 11:30 pm IST. The Europa League qualifying match will take place at the Telekom Arena. Here are the Shkendija vs Tottenham live stream details, our Shkendija vs Tottenham prediction and Shkendija vs Tottenham team news.
Tottenham narrowly beat Lokomotiv Plovdiv in the last round as they registered a 2-1 win victory courtesy of goals from Harry Kane and Tanguy Ndombele. However, since then the club has returned to winning ways in the Premier League, beating Southampton 5-2 in a comprehensive victory. After their midweek Carabao Cup game against Leyton Orient was called off due to COVID-19 concerns, Jose Mourinho’s men will be raring to go for their Europa League qualifying clash, with a win ensuring that the London side book their place in the playoff round scheduled to take place next week.
Shkendija, on the same hand, have made a positive start to the new season as well. They defeated Romanian side Botosani 1-0 in the last round to set up a date with Tottenham Hotspur. Their league form has been solid as well, with the side unbeaten in their first six matches in the league.
All set 💪 #ShkëndijaTottenham pic.twitter.com/9ymKCCC7uY— Shkëndija Football Club (@fcshkendija) September 23, 2020
Shkendija: The club will be without midfielder Armend Alimi who was sent off in the previous round after receiving two yellow cards. The rest of the squad is fit to feature.
Tottenham: Star signing Gareth Bale continues to remain on the sidelines due to injury, with another new signing Sergio Reguilon not part of the squad as well. Japhet Tanganga remains unavailable with a thigh issue.
Skendija: Zahov; Murati, Pavic, Bejtulai, Krivak, Nafiu, Dita, Ahmedi, Totre, Ibraimi, Doriev
Tottenham: Lloris; Doherty, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Winks; Bergwijn, Lo Celso, Son; Kane
⏱️ Your global kick-off times are here!— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) September 24, 2020
🌏 Where will you be watching today's game?#THFC ⚪️ #COYS pic.twitter.com/JkmATs0DQP
The Shkendija vs Tottenham live stream will not be available for Indian viewers. The match will not be televised in India as well. Fans in the UK can watch the Shkendija vs Tottenham live telecast on Premier Sports 1, while viewers in the US can log onto B/R Live to catch the Shkendija vs Tottenham live stream. For in-match highlights and the Shkendija vs Tottenham live score updates, fans can keep tabs on their respective teams on social media.
According to our Shkendija vs Tottenham prediction, Tottenham will win the game.