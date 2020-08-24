Young Footballer Stuns Opponent Twice Her Size With A Bag Of Tricks During Panna Game

'Panna' is one of the latest street football iterations to have taken the internet by storm. 'Panna' or nutmeg is a football skill where a player hits the ball through the opponent's legs and is played 1v1 or 2v2 within a small cage or mini-arena. In a viral video doing the rounds, a young footballer who goes by 'Annaxpanna' bamboozled her opponent during a match at Margate Beach in Kent.

Street football: Young footballer Annaxpanna skillfully outshines opponent twice her size in a viral video

Anna, a Panna player, engaged in a street battle with a young man twice her size on Margate Beach, Kent. The young footballer bamboozled her opponent one-on-one in the street football clash, hitting the ball straight through her opponent's legs into the back of the net. The young footballer's opponent takes the lead and kicks the ball from side to side, eventually attempting to score past Annaxpanna, but misses the goal.

The football video features a mesmerised audience watching the young footballer outclass her opponent. Such was the audacity of Anna's skills that one of the young man's friends covers his face in shock as the young footballer knocks the ball through her rival's legs and straight into the back of the net. A passing man high-fives the talented street football star, while her opponent's friends who were watching the battle, were astonished at Annaxpanna's skills while laughing at her opponent getting beat.

Panna is a type of street football where players try and hit the ball through their rival's legs. Also dubbed as a nutmeg, it is a universal skill used by professional footballers in 1v1 situations to get the better of their opponent. The viral video has reached over 10,000 views after she posted it on her social media account. The video was published by the young footballer on her Instagram account on August 3 and has recently resurfaced online.

Netizens were in awe of Anna's skills and professional football freestyler and BBC Sports presenter Liv Cooke was also amazed by her skills. Cooke commented that the video "gives him life" while many others encouraged her. The young footballer is currently part of the Yo Street Zone football crew and will look to build on her recent rise to fame.

(Image Courtesy: Annaxpanna Instagram)