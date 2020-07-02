Miralem Pjanic Was In Tears During Farewell Party While Celebrating Move To Barcelona

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic was emotionally overwhelmed during his farewell party with family and friends at a local Turin restaurant. The 30-year-old Miralem Pjanic will join Barcelona at the end of the current season with Brazilian midfielder Arthur Melo set to join the Juventus in a swap deal between the two European giants. The total worth of the Pjanic-Arthur swap deal adds up to a staggering €137 million.

🤩🇧🇦 New signing Miralem Pjanić organised a party to celebrate his transfer to Barcelona. Look how happy he is... [fb safet suljkanovic via faktor] pic.twitter.com/C7BiQhv3XJ — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 1, 2020

Pjanic-Arthur swap deal: Miralem Pjanic in tears while celebrating Barcelona move

Although Miarlem Pjanic could yet stay with Juventus for another seven weeks, depending on the Old Lady's UCL campaign, the Bosnian was eager to celebrate his Barcelona move with close friends and family. Miralem Pjanic held a party for his loved ones at a local restaurant in Turin and failed to hold back his tears while the guests completed their dinner speeches. One of the guests at the party, Safet Suljkanovic, recorded a part of the get-together and shared the video on Facebook.

Pjanic-Arthur swap deal: Pjanic to Barcelona

Barcelona confirmed a deal for Miralem Pjanic on Monday after agreeing on a reported €65 million transfer fee. Miralem Pjanic signed a deal with Barcelona that will keep him at the Camp Nou until 2024 and he will join up with the LaLiga giants in August. Miralem Pjanic made 214 appearances for Serie A table-toppers Juve since joining the club in 2016. Miralem Pjanic has won the Serie A title on three occasions with Juventus and the midfielder leaves as a two-time Italian Cup winner as well.

Pjanic-Arthur swap deal: Arthur to Juventus

Only hours after Barcelona agreed on a deal for Pjanic, the Arthur to Juventus deal was announced. The Italian giants announced that Barcelona's 23-year-old will join Juventus in a reported €72 million deal. Arthur signed for Barcelona from Gremio in 2018 on a six-year deal. Arthur has won the LaLiga title and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona.

Although it appears that there is only a net difference of a mere €7 million in favour of Barcelona with the Arthur-Pjanic swap deal, Juventus and Barcelona will report around €52 million each in profits due to the way player contracts and transfers are handled by football clubs.

Image Credits - Safet Suljkanovic Facebook