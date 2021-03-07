Chelsea Vs Everton Live Stream: How To Watch Premier League In India, Match Prediction

Premier League heavyweights Chelsea have gone 10 games unbeaten since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel. The Blues will be keen to extend this epic streak when they take on Everton on Monday, March 8, 2021. Here are the Chelsea vs Everton live stream details, schedule, preview, team news and other key details of the match.

Also Read | Mo Salah’s agent posts cryptic tweet after Liverpool star gets subbed off vs Chelsea

How to watch Premier League live?

The Premier League live broadcast will be available on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD. The Chelsea vs Everton live stream will be provided on Disney+ Hotstar VIP, while the live scores can be accessed on the social media pages of the two teams. Here are more details on how to watch Premier League live:

Venue: Stamford Bridge

Date: Monday, March 8, 2021

Time: 11.30 pm IST

Chelsea vs Everton prediction and preview

"We were sharp, very focused, very brave in everything we did."

Lots for the boss to be happy with after tonight's display 🔥#LIVCHE pic.twitter.com/RuMYG8dtQP — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) March 5, 2021

Chelsea arrive into the game following a close-edged victory over defending Premier League champions Liverpool. Mason Mount struck the only goal of the match to inflict a harsh defeat on Jurgen Klopp's men - their fifth successive loss at Anfield. Meanwhile, Everton managed to bag the most from their clash against West Bromwich Albion, with Richarlison scoring the winner.

Also Read | Klopp attempts to explain Salah sub controversy following embarrassing loss vs Chelsea

Chelsea vs Everton team news

Thomas Tuchel have a couple of injury concerns ahead of their clash against Liverpool at their home turf. Tammy Abraham remains doubtful due to a sprained ankle. Thiago Silva is also among the possible absentees after sustaining a muscle injury.

Everton have a lengthy list of injured players, which is a major cause of concern for manager Carlo Ancelotti. James Rodriguez remains doubtful about his availability due to a calf injury, so is Yerry Mina with a similar concern. Besides, the likes of Tom Davies, Seamus Coleman, Robin Olsen, Jean-Philippe Gbamin and Fabian Delph are the possible absentees.

Also Read | Solskjaer, Shaw escape FA action after slamming referee Stuart Attwell for Chelsea mishap

Premier League standings update

Chelsea sit fourth in the Premier League standings, having racked up 47 points in 27 games. The Blues have won three of the previous five games, while two games ended in a draw. Everton, on the other hand, sit fifth in the league with 46 points in all and are on a three-game winning streak in the competition.

Chelsea vs Everton prediction

Chelsea's unbeaten streak since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel suggests trouble for the Toffees. Chelsea are the favourites to win the game narrowly with a 1-0 predicted scoreline.

Also Read | David de Gea wants Man United to be more clinical in their approach post Chelsea draw

Note: The prediction is based on our own analysis. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy in the prediction.

Image courtesy: Chelsea website