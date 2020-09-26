Manchester Council Approves £350m State-of-the-art Boxing Arena Next To Etihad Stadium

Manchester is all set to be the new home of boxing in the United Kingdom, with the city council has approved plans of building a state-of-the-art arena near the Etihad Stadium. The Manchester boxing arena is set to challenge London’s O2 for boxing bouts and construction for the same will be completed by 2023. The £350 million Manchester indoor arena will mark the fifth major stadium in the city, following the Man City's Etihad Stadium, the Manchester Arena as well as the Old Trafford cricket and football grounds.

Manchester boxing arena: Council approves £350m arena near Etihad Stadium

According to a report by The Sun, the Manchester Council have green light the plans to build a state-of-the-art boxing arena in the city. The Manchester Indoor arena will be the biggest largest arena in the UK and will likely house 23,500 people at once for boxing, MMA and live music events. Plans for the Manchester indoor arena were drawn up by American entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG) last year in October. The arena could host multiple restaurants and shops inside its many tiers providing a complete package to its audience.

✅🏟️ Manchester Council have today approved plans for a new £350million indoor arena to be built next to the Etihad Stadium. The venue will have a 23,500 capacity, making it the largest arena in the UK. Planned completion date 2023 - a future home for British boxing. pic.twitter.com/W1RH9NVJmh — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 24, 2020

Aside from the Manchester indoor arena, OVG has projects in major cities around the world like California, Texas, New York and Milan. The American entertainment company had last year in a statement that arenas have evolved rapidly in recent years, with features such as built-in design features to manage noise issues now expected as standard, while better security and crowd management further enhancing their appeal. OVG had said that with the Manchester indoor arena, the company aims at a large, enclosed venue, which makes use of cutting-edge design and technology to provide a truly outstanding experience across multiple events.

The Manchester boxing arena is consistent with the wider commitment to continue the growth of Eastlands and the Etihad Campus in the city. Man City had also released a statement regarding the same, saying that City Football Group are working with OVG as they aim at a thriving community and world-leading sporting and leisure destination in Manchester. The American company aims at starting the construction of the Manchester boxing arena as early as November, after receiving official permission on Thursday. The construction near the Etihad Stadium will create 3,350 jobs during the three-year construction phase, with at least 1,000 local people involved.

(Image Courtesy: Oak View Group)