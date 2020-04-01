Cristiano Ronaldo Urges Fans To Stay Active In Quarantine After Posting Shirtless Photo

Apart from arguably being the best footballer in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo is also one of the fittest athletes in the modern era. The Juventus superstar is 35 years old, but his physical body shows no signs of ageing. Cristiano Ronaldo has always expressed his desire to play at the highest level until he is 40. The Cristiano Ronaldo fitness was once again on show on the Portugal captain's Twitter handle.

Also Read | Mesut Ozil Shares Picture Of Daughter Born Less Than Year After Troubling Knife Attack

Cristiano Ronaldo quarantine: Portugues shares a picture of his perfect body

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently under isolation with his whole family in Madeira island. However, the star keeps his followers updated with regular photos while under quarantine. Cristiano Ronaldo recently posted a picture of him flashing his perfect abs and muscular body. The star can be seen leaning on a wall while his eyes are close. The man-bun is going perfectly with Cristiano Ronaldo abs. Cristiano Ronaldo captioned the picture "Breathe in, breathe out. Stay active #stayhomesavelives".

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: UEFA Defends Decision To Stage Atalanta Vs Valencia Amidst Crisis

Cristiano Ronaldo abs flaunted on Twitter

Cristiano Ronaldo fitness

Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter and Instagram have been filled with his fitness-related posts. Earlier this week, the Cristiano Ronaldo fitness was once again on show as the Juventus star posted a picture on social media. In the caption, Ronaldo asked his fans to stay at home to save lives, referring to the outbreak of coronavirus across Europe. Three of his Juventus teammates tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month. Cristiano Ronaldo left Italy after the outbreak of coronavirus in Italy and has been in self-quarantine in Portugal since.

Also Read | Coronavirus Lockdown: Kevin-Prince Boateng Recreates Champions League Football At Home

Cristiano Ronaldo abs in full flow on Juve star's social media handles

Cristiano Ronaldo abs

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Quarantine: Juve Star Likely To Earn $1 Billion Despite Ramifications Of Coronavirus Crisis