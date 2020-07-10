Juventus Create Fewer Chances Than Leicester, Stats Expose Cristiano Ronaldo's Team

Despite a shock 4-2 defeat against AC Milan on Tuesday night, Juventus are still on course to lift the Serie A title for the ninth time in a row. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 26th goal in the Serie A this season against Milan but failed to guide Juventus over the line leading to a deflated atmosphere in the Old Lady's camp. However, a recent thread on Twitter has revealed the 'shocking truth about this Juventus side', which shows that Cristiano Ronaldo could potentially be hitting astronomical figures if it wasn't for being surrounded by a sub-par system under manager Maurizio Sarri.

Juventus Serie A record: Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus stats this season

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed a total of 30 goals and five assists for the Bianconeri this season, showing no signs of slowing down at the age of 35. However, the brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo appears to be papering over the cracks that are spreading at the Allianz Stadium. As a team, Juventus have statistically failed to supply Cristiano Ronaldo with enough opportunities to score because they simply lack creativity. Although the Serie A leaders are in full command of the title race, one of the main motivations for Cristiano Ronaldo was to win the UCL with Juventus. The Bianconeri will have a to overturn a 1-0 deficit against Lyon next month to progress through to the quarter-finals. Here's a look at the Juventus Serie A record that highlights the surprising stats behind a team that is overly reliant on Ronaldo.

THREAD revealing the shocking truth about this Juventus side — they’re creating less chances than Leicester.



Ronaldo’s 26 goals in this team is one of his greatest achievements ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/mlvEyaTe8W — 🇵🇹🇦🇷 (@bothgoats) July 8, 2020

Juventus Serie A record: Lack of creativity to assist Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has been widely renowned as one of the best headers of the football but it appears that Juventus are not playing to his strengths. Juventus are the sixth-worst side in the Serie A when it comes to accurate crosses which have led to Ronaldo scoring only two headed goals this season. Ronaldo is also a threat from set-pieces but Juventus have been displaying mid-table numbers when it comes to free-kick accuracy.

Juventus ARE NOT in the top 20 teams for big chances created in the top 4 leagues.



Bayern are creating DOUBLE the amount of big chances.



He would have had more scoring chances playing for Hoffenheim, Villarreal or Leicester 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YA6eRqoPje — 🇵🇹🇦🇷 (@bothgoats) July 8, 2020

Surprisingly, Juventus are not in the top 20 teams that create the most number of big chances among the top four leagues. The likes of Leicester City, Hoffenheim, and Villarreal have all created more big chances than Juventus, who are fifth on that list among Serie A teams. Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have created almost double the number of big chances in comparison to Juventus this season. These stats indicate that Juventus clearly lack creativity as most of the goals come through the individual brilliance of Cristiano Ronaldo or Paulo Dybala.

Image Credits - Cristiano Instagram