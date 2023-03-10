While he is touted as arguably the greatest footballer to ever grace the game of football, Cristiano Ronaldo is repeatedly been criticized for one attribute of his game. The 5-time Ballon d'Or winner though scores goals at a continuous pace, but when it comes to scoring them through free kicks then there has been a long drought. On Thursday, Ronaldo had another go at the goal through a freekick but again missed by quite a distance.

Throughout his career, Ronaldo has taken up the responsibility to score goals for the club he plays and for his country. He has a prolific record scoring goals, and also carries out the responsibility of taking the kick from 12 yards out and also from a setpiece. While both with the penalty kick and freekick, he holds an incredible record, but his run of missing freekicks hasn't gone quietly among the football fans. Thus, when CR7 took the freekick for Al-Nassr on Thursday and missed, the reactions ensued on social media.

Watch the freekick attempt of Cristiano Ronaldo

Some called it "unlucky" and some termed it as the "Worst free kick." Here's the attempt by Ronaldo on the goal.

The kick came during Al-Nassr's match against Al-Ittihad. In the match, Ronaldo and Al-Nassr could not make a mark as the club lost 1-0 on the night.

Disappointed with the result, but we stay focused on our season and the games ahead.💪🏼

Thank you Al Nassr fans for your support, we know we can count on you!🙌🏼💛💙 pic.twitter.com/9L61mC2Jfn — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 9, 2023

So far Ronaldo has scored 58 goals through freekicks and is among the all-time scorers. However, the 38-year-old is still seeking his first one in the Saudi Pro League for his new club Al-Nassr. While the statistics would suggest that Ronaldo hasn't scored a freekick goal in almost a year, with the stature he carries and the record he has, Ronaldo would probably continue to step up to the responsibility whenever a foul on him or any of his teammates will occur. So, as the wait for Ronaldo's next freekick goal continues, his fans could be hopeful that the 38-year-old will soon strike from a distance from the setpiece to shut down his naysayers once again. Cristiano Ronaldo will next feature with Al Nassr on Tuesday when the club will be up against Abha FC. The sides will meet in the quarterfinal of the King Cup of Champions.