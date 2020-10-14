Croatia Vs France Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, Nations League Live

World champions France saw off a challenge from Portugal in the previous clash, with the Nations League game ending in a goalless draw. With an aim of clinching the top spot in the group, Didier Deschamps' men will square off against their opponents in the 2018 World Cup final, Croatia.

Croatia vs France live stream info and schedule

The UEFA Nations League live game broadcast will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India. Croatia vs France live stream will be available on the SonyLIV app. UEFA Nations League live scores will be provided on the official social media pages of the two teams as well.

Venue: Stadion Maksimir, Croatia

Croatia vs France live stream date: October 14, Wednesday (Thursday IST)

Croatia vs France live stream time: 12.15 am IST

Croatia vs France live stream info and and preview

France were held to a goalless draw by the Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal side in the previous game. Still, Les Bleus sit second in the table courtesy of seven points. Apart from the draw against the European champions, Didier Deschamps' men have won the other two games. France are on an 11-game unbeaten streak and will look to extend it against Croatia.

Entraînement en Croatie à la veille du match ! 💪🇫🇷🇭🇷 pic.twitter.com/M4Qayar6j6 — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) October 13, 2020

On the other hand, Croatia have struggled for form in the second edition of the Nations League. With just one victory which came against Sweden, the 2018 World Cup finalists languish at the third spot with three points to their credit. Luka Modric's side succumbed to pressure against France and Portugal, conceding four goals in both fixtures.

UEFA Nations League live: Croatia vs France team news

French striker Olivier Giroud started the previous two games for the world champions against Ukraine and Portugal but he is likely to be resigned to the bench against Croatia. The likes of Lucas Digne, Moussa Sissoko and Anthony Martial might make it to the starting lineup this time around.

On the other hand, Croatia will be without the services of Marcelo Brozovic, who will be serving a one-game suspension. He is likely to be replaced by Mario Pasalic. Tin Jedvaj, Borna Barisic and Domagoj Vida look set to start at the back against France.

Croatia vs France live stream details and prediction

Considering the recent run of form, France have an edge over Croatia in the game.

Image courtesy: Equipe de France Twitter