DAM Vs ABH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Saudi Professional League Match Preview

Damac FC and Abha FC lock horns at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium for a Saudi Professional League fixture. The fixture will be played on Tuesday, December 22 at 11:00 PM IST. Here's a look at our DAM vs ABH Dream11 prediction, DAM vs ABH Dream11 team and the probable DAM vs ABH playing 11.

DAM vs ABH live: DAM vs ABH dream11 prediction and preview

Damac FC find themselves at rock-bottom with four points from eight games and their manager will hope for a resurgence from his side after their shaky start. Their opponents sit ninth on the table with 11 points from eight games and come into the game on a three-match unbeaten streak. A win for Abha FC will take them to 6th on the table, level on points with their fourth and fifth-placed opponents. Based on recent form, our DAM vs ABH match prediction is a win for Abha.

Also Read | BRE Vs NEW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Carabao Cup Match Preview

DAM vs ABH live: Damac FC vs Abha Head-to-Head

In two games between the teams, Abha have won one, with the other game ending in a draw.

Also Read | Boss Frank Lampard Urges Chelsea To 'keep Pushing' For More After 3-0 Win Over West Ham

DAM vs ABH Dream11 prediction: Probable DAM vs ABH playing 11

Damac FC probable 11 - K. Sharahili, T. Mohammad, I. Al Nakhli, S. Vittor, M. Zubaidi, MA Fallatah, B. Sadaini, Emilio Zelaya, Al-Shahrani, Mohammed Harzan, M. Al Muwallad

Abha probable 11 - A. Mhamdi, C. Strandberg, F. Al Jumeiah, A. Al Najjar, A. Al Jaman, R. Sharahili, K. Auoadhi, Saad Bguir, N. Al-Sharani, Goodwin, K. Barnawi

DAM vs ABH live: Top picks for DAM vs ABH Dream11 team

DAM vs ABH live: Damac FC top picks

Emilio Zelaya

Mohammed Harzan

DAM vs ABH live: Abha top picks

C. Strandberg

C. Goodwin

Also Read | Wolves Boss Nuno Espirito SLAMS Referee After Loss To Burnley: 'Lee Mason Not Good For PL'

DAM vs ABH Dream11 prediction: DAM vs ABH Dream11 team

Goalkeeper - A. Mhamdi

Defenders - S. Vittor, T. Mohammed, K. Barnawi

Midfielders - A. Al-Shahran, Mohammed Harzan, Saad Bguir, R. Sharahili,

Forwards - C. Strandberg (C), Emilio Zelaya, C. Goodwin (VC)

Also Read | Aubameyang Injury Update: Arsenal Captain Won't Face Man City In Carabao Cup

Note: The above DAM vs ABH Dream11 prediction, DAM vs ABH Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The DAM vs ABH Dream11 team and DAM vs ABH Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Abha FC Instagram