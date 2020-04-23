A host of prominent celebrities in the United States are joining the All In Challenge started by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin. The likes of Magic Johnson, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and other stars have already joined the All In Challenge. Now, Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has shown interest in helping out the people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic by jumping on the All In Challenge bandwagon.

All in Challenge

David Beckham offers fans a chance to play a five-a-side football match with him

David Beckham offers five-a-side game to raise COVID-19 funds, Tom Brady wants in

David Beckham, the owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami, will be offering fans a chance to play in a five-a-side football match against him. The former Manchester United and Real Madrid star took to Instagram with a short video talking about this 'play date'. Beckham was quoted saying, "You and four of your friends will play against my five-a-side team at the beautiful new Inter Miami training facility. After the game, we will have lunch together - to gloat who has won and who has lost - and you will then be invited to watch an Inter Miami game from the owners' suite with me and my good friend and managing owner, Jorge Mas." New Tampa Bay Buccaneers recruit and NFL superstar Tom Brady was quick to show interest in this offer as he commented, "I'm bidding on that."

David Beckham net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, David and Victoria Beckham have a net worth of a cool $450 million. David Beckham has a $160 million lifetime contract with Adidas. The pair also have multimillion-dollar homes in France, London, and the Cotswolds.

