David Luiz Has Cost Arsenal Whopping £24 Million For Just One Season Amidst Exit Rumours

Brazilian centre-back David Luiz has reportedly cost Arsenal around £24 million for just a single season in the Premier League. The Gunners signed David Luiz on deadline day of the 2019 summer transfer window for a sum of £8 million from Chelsea. £8 million initially looked like a bargain price for a player of David Luiz's calibre and experience. But apparently Arsenal ended up paying £6 million in agent fees to David Luiz's advisor Kia Joorabchian as the Gunners believed that poaching the 33-year-old at the last minute wouldn't have been possible without the agent's convincing.

David Luiz transfer a hit or a flop for Arsenal?

As reported by The Sun, the David Luiz wage of £125,000-a-week salary plus bonus at Arsenal makes his value around £10 million annually. This inclusion of the David Luiz wage adds up to a total of £24 million for the 33-year-old, who recently hinted at his exit from the Premier League. Arsenal signed David Luiz on a one-year contract and the defender is yet to extend his deal with the club.

David Luiz made a total of 32 appearances for Arsenal this season. David Luiz might sign a temporary extension with Arsenal to stay with the club till the delayed season ends. However, his future with the club is still in the dark.

David Luiz transfer: The Brazilian might return to Benfica

David Luiz might be on his way to re-join Benfica in the upcoming season. David Luiz spent four seasons with the Portuguese giants before joining Chelsea in 2011. The 33-year-old recently confirmed that there are talks going on between him and his former club. In an interview with Portuguese newspaper Record, David Luiz said "I already spoke with [Benfica President Luis Filipe] Vieira about the return. My dream is to end my career at Benfica. When, I don't know, but it will happen... it will if President Vieira allows me and if the fans want me to come back. It will be one of the most beautiful moments of my career." David Luiz made a total of 130 appearances for Benfica.

Premier League return date fixed

Premier League is set to resume its 2019-20 season from June 17 after a halt of almost three months. Arsenal are currently on the 9th spot of the Premier League points table with 40 points to their name.