Dayot Upamecano To Arsenal Confirmed? RB Leipzig Tell Clubs Gunners Have Won The Race

Ahead of this week's Premier League restart, Arsenal are gearing up for a tough outing against Manchester City, who will be hoping to bag all three points against the Gunners. This will be the first time that Mikel Arteta will go up against his former mentor Pep Guardiola in the Premier League. However, the north London outfit are preparing for next season already as they continue to be linked to some young European prospects. RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, who is being pursued by a host of European giants, is reportedly at the top of the Gunners' wishlist.

Kieran Tierney linked with a move to Leicester City

RB Leipzig tell clubs Arsenal have won the race to sign defender Dayot Upamecano: Report

Dayot Upamecano to Arsenal rumours intensify

France U-21 international Dayot Upamecano has been one of the shining lights for RB Leipzig this season. After bursting onto the European stage last season, the young Frenchman has put in consistent displays in the Bundesliga over the course of the 2019-20 season. Dayot Upamecano was also crucial as RB Leipzig outplayed Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals. European news outlet Tuttosport have claimed that Dayot Upamecano has reportedly entered the final stages of talks ahead of a move to Premier League giants Arsenal. RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano has already made 80 appearances for the club and scored three goals in the process.

After the sacking of Unai Emery last year, Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta was appointed as head coach at the Emirates. However, Arsenal are still to adapt to Arteta's tactics as they aim to end their season on a high by securing a top-six finish in the coming months. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig look set to finish third in the German Bundesliga as they aim to progress further in the Champions League under the tutelage of their young manager Julian Nagelsmann.

Thomas Partey being linked with a big-money move from Atletico Madrid

Image Courtesy: Dayot Upamecano Instagram