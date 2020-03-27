The Debate
David De Gea Anonymously Donates £270,000 Towards Coronavirus Aid In Madrid

Football News

Amid the coronavirus outbreak in Spain, Man United goalkeeper David de Gea has donated £270,000 for battling the fatal disease in his hometown, Madrid.

Written By Arnold Dsouza | Mumbai | Updated On:
David De Gea

Manchester United shot-stopper David de Gea showcased his generous nature as the Spaniard donated £270,000 for victims of coronavirus. The news of 'David de Gea donates £270,000' for victims of coronavirus in Spain was revealed by the president of the Public Community of Madrid. The number of fatalities through coronavirus in Spain recently breached 4,300 and is continuing to rise. As David de Gea donates finances for fighting coronavirus in Spain, there is still plenty of work to be done by governments and health facilities to prevent the spread of the deadly bug.

David de Gea donates generous sum for COVID-19 victims

The news of Man United goalkeeper David de Gea donates £270,000 for the betterment of the coronavirus victims was trending on social media site, Twitter. The Man United star was eager to help out the citizens of his hometown in Madrid. As David de Gea donates a hefty sum for the tackling of coronavirus, the funds will be utilized for providing medical equipment for vulnerable families in the Spanish capital.

'David de Gea donates' news was anonymous until made public

Initially, the former Atletico Madrid goalkeeper had made the contribution anonymously to the local authority at the Spanish capital. However, the 'David de Gea donates' news went public when the kind-hearted 29-year-old was thanked by Community Madrid president Isabel Diaz Ayuso. Here is the confirmation of Man United keeper David de Gea donating £270,000 for medical aid:

Coronavirus in Spain: LaLiga coronavirus

Madrid is currently one of the worst-hit cities in the country and the death toll due to coronavirus in Spain surpassed the official figure from China on Thursday. Spain is only behind Italy in terms of total fatalities in relation to coronavirus. The coronavirus plague has also affected the LaLiga which is suspended for an indefinite period. 

First Published:
