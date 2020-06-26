Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City crowned Liverpool Premier League champions. Liverpool won their first Premier League title and took their tally of top-flight league titles to 19 with the victory. Ever since the news of Liverpool Premier League champions was confirmed, several top-flight records of the club have begun resurfacing. However, with all the records, another interesting anecdote from the past has also reared its head.

The rumour in question explores the Adolf Hitler Liverpool connection. For several years, the question has been posed - did Adolf Hitler live in Liverpool? The Hitler Liverpool connection is one of those famous Liverpool myths that have formed part of the city’s folklore. On the occasion of the confirmation of Liverpool Premier League champions, the Hitler Liverpool connection was once probed again to know more about this tale, one in the series of the famous Liverpool myths.

Liverpool myths uncovered: Did Adolf Hitler live in Liverpool?

It is unsurprising that a city steeped in history like Liverpool has some Liverpool myths that have developed over the years. There have been several Liverpool myths doing the rounds this week in particular. Each of these Liverpool myths personifies the culture of the city and is a testament to its colourful and rich history. One of the famous Liverpool myths that have been doing the rounds is the Hitler Liverpool connection.

Did Adolf Hitler live in Liverpool?

Out of all the interesting Liverpool myths, the most interesting one is arguably the question of did Adolf Hitler live in Liverpool? Several Liverpool residents believe in the Hitler Liverpool connection. It is rumoured that Hitler lived in the city for some time. There is a novel based on the Hitler Liverpool connection, titled Young Adolf by Beryl Bainbridge’s. Another book, The Hitlers of Liverpool by Mike Unger answers the question of did Adolf Hitler live in Liverpool in the affirmative.

It has long been questioned, did Adolf Hitler lived in Liverpool? The Liverpool myth has been doing the rounds because of the well-known fact that Hitler’s brother Alois lived in Upper Stanhope Street with his Irish wife, Bridget Dowling and baby Patrick. The Hitler Liverpool connection was rumoured when Bridget talked about Hitler visiting Liverpool in 1930. According to the manuscript, Hitler had come to stay with the family at their home in Toxteth, from the autumn of 1912 to the spring of 1913.

The Irish link to the Hitler family is one of the more surprising facts from 20th-century Irish history. https://t.co/W0eCUiDjja #Hitler #IrishHistory — IrishCentral (@IrishCentral) June 18, 2020

It was also revealed that Hitler, who was 23 at that time, enjoyed a pint at the local club Peter Kavanagh’s and even took up a job at the Adelphi hotel. Bridget also said that the reason Hitler never mentioned he was in Liverpool was that he was trying to evade Austrian authorities. While there is no way to confirm the accuracy of the claims, the Hitler Liverpool connection is one that has over the years become one of the most famous Liverpool myths.

