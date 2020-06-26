Trent Alexander-Arnold Posts Video Of Liverpool Stars Dancing To 'Show Me Love'

It's been a long wait for Liverpool and their loyal supporters, 30 years to be precise before the Reds laid their hands on their first Premier League title. While the Reds have 18 league titles to their name, this is the first time Liverpool have won the modern Premier League trophy. Since 1990, Liverpool players and fans alike have been denied the privilege to lift the Premier League trophy but Jurgen Klopp and co have ended the 30-year curse and outplayed closest contenders Manchester City to lift the title and send Merseyside into delirium. The coronavirus pandemic may have dampened the celebrations in and around Anfield due to strict social distancing guidelines but that could not stop Trent Alexander-Arnold and the rest of the squad from organising their own private 'Liverpool title celebrations' party.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and the rest of the Liverpool squad had a long night after Chelsea's 2-1 win over Man City ensured that Liverpool would be 2019-20 Premier League champions with a record seven games to spare. Jurgen Klopp's squad have lost just one match all season and are on course to break Man City's points record of 100 points in a Premier League season. The Liverpool title celebrations began in full flow on Thursday after Willian dispatched a penalty past Ederson at Stamford Bridge to confirm the win. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Alisson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all seen partying together as part of the Liverpool title celebrations. The talented right-back also uploaded the above video to his social media handle where a host of Liverpool players can be seen dancing to the track, 'Show Me Love'.

Jurgen Klopp also joined in with an emotional speech as he thanked the fans for their constant support while dedicating the 2019-20 title to club legends Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard. Liverpool registered an impressive 4-0 win over Crystal Palace earlier this week and will be hoping to build on that when they go up against 2018-19 Premier League champions and rivals Manchester City on Matchday 32.

Image Courtesy: Trent Alexander-Arnold Twitter