PSG Vs NIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Game Preview

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will lock horns with Nimes (NIM) in the upcoming game of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday, February 3 at 9:00 PM CET (Thursday, February 4 at 1:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Here is our PSG vs NIM Dream11 prediction, top picks and PSG vs NIM Dream11 team.

PSG vs NIM Dream11 prediction: PSG vs NIM Dream11 prediction and preview

Paris Saint-Germain are currently at the third spot of the Ligue 1 standings with 45 points. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have played twenty-two games so far in the tournament, winning fourteen and losing five (three draws). Nimes, on the other hand, are at the basement (20th) spot with 15 points and a win-loss record of 4-14 (three draws).

PSG vs NIM Dream11 prediction: PSG vs NIM Dream11 team and schedule

Europe date and time: Wednesday, February 3 at 9:00 PM CET

Indian date and time: Thursday, February 4 at 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Le Parc des Princes, Paris, France

PSG vs NIM Dream11 prediction: PSG vs NIM probable playing 11

PSG vs NIM Live: Paris Saint-Germain probable playing 11

Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Ángel Di María, Rafinha Alcántara, Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi, Neymar.

PSG vs NIM Live: Nimes probable playing 11

Baptiste Reynet, Sofiane Alakouch, Lucas Deaux, Anthony Briançon, Birger Meling, Andrés Cubas, Lamine Fomba, Zinedine Ferhat, Renaud Ripart, Niclas Eliasson, Moussa Koné

PSG vs NIM Dream11 prediction: PSG vs NIM Dream11 team, top picks

Paris Saint-Germain: Ángel Di María, Kylian Mbappé, Neymar

Nimes: Sofiane Alakouch, Niclas Eliasson, Moussa Koné

PSG vs NIM Match prediction: PSG vs NIM Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Baptiste Reynet

Defenders: Sofiane Alakouch, Anthony Briançon, Colin Dagba, Presnel Kimpembe

Midfielders: Niclas Eliasson, Ángel Di María, Rafinha Alcántara

Forwards: Kylian Mbappé, Neymar, Moussa Koné

PSG vs NIM team: PSG vs NIM Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above PSG vs NIM Dream11 prediction, PSG vs NIM Dream11 team, probable PSG vs NIM playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The PSG vs NIM Dream11 team and PSG vs NIM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

