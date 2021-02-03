PSG Vs NIM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Game Preview

Quick links:
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will lock horns with Nimes (NIM) in the upcoming game of the Ligue 1 on Wednesday, February 3 at 9:00 PM CET (Thursday, February 4 at 1:30 AM IST). The game will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France. Here is our PSG vs NIM Dream11 prediction, top picks and PSG vs NIM Dream11 team.
Paris Saint-Germain are currently at the third spot of the Ligue 1 standings with 45 points. Mauricio Pochettino’s men have played twenty-two games so far in the tournament, winning fourteen and losing five (three draws). Nimes, on the other hand, are at the basement (20th) spot with 15 points and a win-loss record of 4-14 (three draws).
Colin Dagba, Thilo Kehrer, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Ángel Di María, Rafinha Alcántara, Kylian Mbappé, Mauro Icardi, Neymar.
Baptiste Reynet, Sofiane Alakouch, Lucas Deaux, Anthony Briançon, Birger Meling, Andrés Cubas, Lamine Fomba, Zinedine Ferhat, Renaud Ripart, Niclas Eliasson, Moussa Koné
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Paris Saint-Germain are the favourites to win the game.
