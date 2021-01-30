MOT Vs LEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Game Preview

Montpellier (MOT) will lock horns with Lens (LEN) in the upcoming game of the Ligue 1 on Saturday, January 30 at 5:00 PM CET (9:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France. Here is our MOT vs LEN Dream11 prediction, top picks and MOT vs LEN Dream11 team.

MOT vs LEN Dream11 prediction: MOT vs LEN Dream11 prediction and preview

Lens are currently at the ninth spot of the Ligue 1 standings with 31 points. Florian Sotoca and team have played twenty-one games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing eight (four draws). Montpellier, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the table with 28 points and a win-loss record of 8-9 (four draws).

MOT vs LEN Dream11 prediction: MOT vs LEN Dream11 team and schedule

Date: Saturday, January 30, 2021

Time: 5:00 PM CET, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier, France

MOT vs LEN Dream11 prediction: MOT vs LEN probable playing 11

MOT vs LEN Dream11 prediction: Montpellier probable playing 11

Dimitri Bertaud, Salomon Junior Sambia, Daniel Congre, Pedro Mendes, Nicolas Cozza, Mihailo Ristic, Damien Le Tallec, Jordan Ferri, Florent Mollet, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort

MOT vs LEN Dream11 prediction: Lens probable playing 11

Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Massadio Haidara, Clement Michelin, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Jonathan Clauss, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

MOT vs LEN Dream11 prediction: MOT vs LEN Dream11 team, top picks

Montpellier: Pedro Mendes, Florent Mollet, Andy Delort

Lens: Massadio Haidara, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca

MOT vs LEN Match prediction: MOT vs LEN Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Dimitri Bertaud

Defenders: Pedro Mendes, Daniel Congre, Salomon Junior Sambia, Massadio Haidara

Midfielders: Florent Mollet, Gael Kakuta, Cheick Oumar Doucoure

Forwards: Andy Delort, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo

MOT vs LEN team: MOT vs LEN Dream11 prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Lens are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The above MOT vs LEN Dream11 prediction, MOT vs LEN Dream11 team, probable MOT vs LEN playing 11 and top picks are based on our own analysis. The MOT vs LEN Dream11 team and MOT vs LEN match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: RCLens/ Twitter