MOT Vs LEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Ligue 1 Game Preview

Montpellier (MOT) will lock horns with Lens (LEN) in the upcoming game of the Ligue 1 on Saturday, January 30 at 5:00 PM CET (9:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier, France. Here is our MOT vs LEN Dream11 prediction, top picks and MOT vs LEN Dream11 team.
Lens are currently at the ninth spot of the Ligue 1 standings with 31 points. Florian Sotoca and team have played twenty-one games so far in the tournament, winning nine and losing eight (four draws). Montpellier, on the other hand, are at the eleventh spot of the table with 28 points and a win-loss record of 8-9 (four draws).
Dimitri Bertaud, Salomon Junior Sambia, Daniel Congre, Pedro Mendes, Nicolas Cozza, Mihailo Ristic, Damien Le Tallec, Jordan Ferri, Florent Mollet, Gaetan Laborde, Andy Delort
Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Gradit, Facundo Medina, Massadio Haidara, Clement Michelin, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Jonathan Clauss, Gael Kakuta, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, Lens are the favourites to win the game.
