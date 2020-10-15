Duren Vs Bayern Live Stream, Prediction, Team News, DFB Pokal Game Preview

After a successful campaign the previous term, rounded off perfectly with a Champions League triumph, besides every domestic accolade, defending Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich begin their DFB Pokal campaign on Thursday. The Bavarians had defeated RB Leipzig in the previous season's final and look to display a similar show of football when they come up against FC Duren.

Duren vs Bayern live stream: How to watch Duren vs Bayern live?

There will be no DFB Pokal live broadcast or live streaming in India. But the DFB Pokal live scores will be regularly updated on the official social media pages of Bayern Munich, FC Duren and DFB Pokal. Here are the other Duren vs Bayern live stream details:

Venue: Allianz Arena

Duren vs Bayern live stream date: Thursday (Friday IST), October 15, 2020

Duren vs Bayern live stream time: 12.15 AM IST

Duren vs Bayern live stream and preview

The two teams will lock horns in the first round of the competition at Bayern's home turf. Several of Bayern players arrive into the game immediately after the international break, which could mean several key players are likely to be rested. Meanwhile, the previous game against Hertha Berlin saw the defending European champions secure a narrow 4-3 victory in the Bundesliga.

On the other hand, Duren arrive into the game with a 100 per cent record in the Oberliga, winning the opening three games of the season. Duren defeated Fortuna Koln 2-0 in the precious clash and arrive at Allianz Arena in high spirits.

DFB Pokal live: Duren vs Bayern team news

Bayern Munich have some major injury concerns as they face Duren in the first round of the competition. Hansi Flick will have to cope without the services of Kingsley Coman and Leroy Sane, both of whom are expected to sit out on the sidelines at least until the end of October.

Robert Lewandowski had a bruised ankle but played for the national team against Bosnia & Herzegovina, netting a brace. He'll miss out on the clash for Hansi Flick. Leon Goretzka, Manuel Neuer and Joshua Kimmich have all been rested. Meanwhile, German star Phillip Simon is the only injury concern for Duren manager Giuseppe Brunetto.

DFB Pokal live: Duren vs Bayern prediction

Bayern Munich, despite playing without key players, start off as the favourites to win the tie against FC Duren.

