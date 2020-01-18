EIB Vs ATL Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Eibar take on Atletico Madrid in Matchday 20 of the LaLiga on Sunday, January 19. The game is set to be played at the Estadio Municipal Stadium in Eibar. The game commences at 1:30 AM (IST).

EIB vs ATL Dream11 Preview

Atletico Madrid are 3rd on the LaLiga table, winning 9 and drawing 8 of their 19 games so far. Diego Simeone’s side are 5 points behind table-toppers Barcelona and would look to add some pressure with a win over Eibar. Eibar are hovering above the relegation zone, having accumulated 19 points this season and are currently placed 16th.

EIB vs ATL Dream11 Injury and Availability News

Eibar: Aymeric Laporte, Leroy SaneAnaitz Arbilla, Gonzalo Escalante, Ivan Ramis, Kike, Pape Diop, Oliveira.

Atletico: Diego Costa, Jose Gimenez, Koke, Manu Sachez, Dario Poweda, Thomas Lemar.

EIB vs ATL Dream11 Predicted Xis

EIB: Dmitrovic, Tejero, Burgos, Bigas, Angel, Alvarez, Exposito, Leon, Orellana, Inui, ENrich

EIB vs ATL Dream11 Top Picks

Joao Felix and Angel Correa prove too good options considering their near form. Alvaro Morata and Enrich will have the burden of scoring goals for their respective clubs and might be successful. Inui and Orellana are also pivotal to Eibar’s chances.

EIB vs ATL Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Felix, Morata, Inui

Vice-Captain –Angel Correa, Orellana, Emrich

Joao Felix and Sergi Enrich will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

EIB vs ATL Dream11 Team

Keeper – Oblak

Defenders – Arbilla, Ramis, Saul, Felipe

Midfielders- Orellana, Inui, Llorente

Forwards– Felix, Correa, Morata

EIB vs ATL Dream11 Prediction

Atletico Madrid are likely to beat Eibar.

