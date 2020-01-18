EIB Vs ATL Dream11 LaLiga Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

Eibar take on Atletico Madrid in Matchday 20 of the LaLiga on Sunday, January 19. The game is set to be played at the Estadio Municipal Stadium in Eibar. The game commences at 1:30 AM (IST).
All good things come to an end... 😢@Torres bowed out of #LaLigaSantander with this double for @atletienglish back in 2018! 👏❤️👏#EibarAtleti pic.twitter.com/E9eOmsXuey— LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) January 17, 2020
Atletico Madrid are 3rd on the LaLiga table, winning 9 and drawing 8 of their 19 games so far. Diego Simeone’s side are 5 points behind table-toppers Barcelona and would look to add some pressure with a win over Eibar. Eibar are hovering above the relegation zone, having accumulated 19 points this season and are currently placed 16th.
Joao Felix and Angel Correa prove too good options considering their near form. Alvaro Morata and Enrich will have the burden of scoring goals for their respective clubs and might be successful. Inui and Orellana are also pivotal to Eibar’s chances.
