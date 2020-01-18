MCI Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Match Details And Top Picks

Manchester City will take on Crystal Palace on Matchday 23 of the Premier League on Saturday. The game is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. The game commences at 8:30 pm (IST).
Also Read: Manchester United And Chelsea Set To Contest For Boubakary Soumare
Hello Saturday 😍 pic.twitter.com/ravUOhfR1B— Premier League (@premierleague) January 18, 2020
Second-place Manchester City will welcome ninth-placed Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The defending champions will look for a repeat of their Aston Villa performance, where they smashed six goals. Palace has played above expectations this season and the London club will look to inflict a massive upset.
Also Read: Inter Milan Agrees To A £1.3m Deal With Manchester United For Full-back Ashley Young
Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are the most crucial part of City's attack. Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling also provide options as Dream11 picks. F Palace, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Cenk Tosun are also good Dream11 options.
Also Read: Jurgen Klopp Slams AFCON For Moving Competition, Calls It A 'catastrophe'
Also Read: Liverpool Fans 'Preparing Hostile Reception' For Manchester United Ahead Of PL Clash