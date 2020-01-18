MCI Vs CRY Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Match Details And Top Picks

Manchester City will take on Crystal Palace on Matchday 23 of the Premier League on Saturday. The game is set to be played at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. The game commences at 8:30 pm (IST).

MCI vs CRY Dream11 Preview

Second-place Manchester City will welcome ninth-placed Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday. The defending champions will look for a repeat of their Aston Villa performance, where they smashed six goals. Palace has played above expectations this season and the London club will look to inflict a massive upset.

MCI vs CRY Dream11 Injury and Availability News:

Man City: Aymeric Laporte, Leroy Sane

Crystal Palace: Andros Townsend, Christian Benteke, Jeffrey Schlupp, Joel Ward, Mamadou Sakho, Max Meyer, Patrick Van Anholt, Luka Milivojevic.

MCI vs CRY Dream11 Predicted Xis

MCI: Ederson Moraes, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Fernandinho, Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, David Silva, Riyad Mahrez, Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling.

CRY: Guaita, Kelly, Tomkins, Cahill, Riedewald, Kouyate, McCarthy, McArthur, Ayew, Zaha, Tosun.

MCI vs CRY Dream11 Picks

Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne are the most crucial part of City's attack. Riyad Mahrez and Raheem Sterling also provide options as Dream11 picks. F Palace, Jordan Ayew, Wilfried Zaha and Cenk Tosun are also good Dream11 options.

MCI vs CRY Dream11 Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Sergio Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Wilfried Zaha

Vice-Captain –Riyad Mahrez, Cenk Tosun, Raheem Sterling

–Riyad Mahrez, Cenk Tosun, Raheem Sterling Kevin De Bruyne and Wilfried Zaha will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

MCI vs CRY Dream11 Team

Keeper – Ederson Moraes

Defenders – Martin Kelly, Fernandinho, Kyle Walker, Jairo Riedewald

Midfielders - Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, James McArthur, Wilfried Zaha

Forwards– Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling

MCI vs CRY Dream11 Prediction

Manchester City is likely to beat Crystal Palace.

