LEG Vs GEF Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks Ahead Of LaLiga Clash

Leganes take on Getafe on Matchday 20 of LaLiga 2019-20 on Friday. The match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque at 1:30 AM IST (Saturday). You can play the LEG vs GEF match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the LEG vs GEF Dream11 predictions and squad details.

LEG vs GEF Dream11 Preview

Getafe CF have managed to surprise everyone with their performances this season as they are currently sitting on the 7th position on the points table with 30 points. They have so far won 8 matches and have 6 draws and 5 losses in the league. This game will provide the perfect opportunity for Getafe to add another 3 points to their points tally. Leganes, on the other hand, are languishing in the 19th position with 14 points. They have played 19 matches out of which they have managed to win 3 matches and have 5 draws and 11 losses. They are currently involved in the relegation battle with Mallorca and Celta Vigo. Leganes will look to make the home advantage count and win the match to move up the points table.

LEG vs GEF Dream11 playing 11

LEG vs GEF Dream11 playing 11: Leganes

Pichu Cuellar; Rosales, Awaziem, Omeruo, Bustinza, Silva; Roque Mesa, Oscar Rodriguez, Ruben Perez; Braithwaite, Carillo

LEG vs GEF Dream11 playing 11: Getafe

David Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Cabrera, Nyom; Portillo, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Jaime Mata, Jorge Molina.

LEG vs GEF Dream11 team

LEG vs GEF Dream11 prediction

Getafe are favourites to win the match

Note - The LEG vs GEF Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.