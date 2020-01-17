The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

LEG Vs GEF Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks Ahead Of LaLiga Clash

Football News

LEG vs GEF Dream11: Leganes will host Getafe on Matchday 20 of the La Liga 2019-20 season. Both teams will take on each other at Estadio Municipal de Butarque

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
leg vs gef dream11

Leganes take on Getafe on Matchday 20 of LaLiga 2019-20 on Friday. The match will be played at Estadio Municipal de Butarque at 1:30 AM IST (Saturday). You can play the  LEG vs GEF match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the LEG vs GEF Dream11 predictions and squad details.

Also Read: MCFC Vs BFC Dream11 ISL Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

LEG vs GEF Dream11 Preview 

Getafe CF have managed to surprise everyone with their performances this season as they are currently sitting on the 7th position on the points table with 30 points. They have so far won 8 matches and have 6 draws and 5 losses in the league. This game will provide the perfect opportunity for Getafe to add another 3 points to their points tally. Leganes, on the other hand, are languishing in the 19th position with 14 points. They have played 19 matches out of which they have managed to win 3 matches and have 5 draws and 11 losses. They are currently involved in the relegation battle with Mallorca and Celta Vigo. Leganes will look to make the home advantage count and win the match to move up the points table.

Also Read: SCH Vs MOB Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

LEG vs GEF Dream11 playing 11

LEG vs GEF Dream11 playing 11: Leganes

Pichu Cuellar; Rosales, Awaziem, Omeruo, Bustinza, Silva; Roque Mesa, Oscar Rodriguez, Ruben Perez; Braithwaite, Carillo

LEG vs GEF Dream11 playing 11: Getafe 

 David Soria; Suarez, Dakonam, Cabrera, Nyom; Portillo, Arambarri, Maksimovic, Cucurella; Jaime Mata, Jorge Molina.

Also Read: Former Inter Milan & Turkey Legend Hakan Sukur Is Now An Uber Driver In USA

LEG vs GEF Dream11 team

Also Read: Liverpool Vs Man United Best Moments: From Torres Vs Vidic To Berbatov's Hat-trick

LEG vs GEF Dream11 prediction

Getafe are favourites to win the match 

Note - The LEG vs GEF Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
POLICE: 24 HR DEADLINE TO AZAD
PAK PRAISES INDIAN JOURNALIST
SMRITI IRANI SLAMS AAP GOVT
PUNJAB ASSEMBLY PASSES ANTI-CAA RES
MS DHONI HITS THE NETS IN RANCHI
LOVE AAJ KAL TRAILER REVIEW