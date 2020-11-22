EIB Vs GEF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Eibar (EIB) take on Getafe (GEF) on Matchday 10 in LaLiga this weekend at the Ipurua Futbol Zelaia. The game will begin on Sunday, November 22 at 6:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our EIB vs GEF Dream11 prediction, EIB vs GEF Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.

EIB vs GEF Dream11 prediction and preview

Both the sides will be looking to return to winning ways after finding themselves in a poor run of form before the international break. Eibar are currently placed 16th in the league with just nine points from nine games. The hosts are LaLiga’s lowest-scoring side and have found the net just six times this season. They are currently on a two-game winless run and drew 1-1 with Huesca last time out.

📹 Sesión de entrenamiento matinal en el Coliseum 💪#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/SVc63IKo64 — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) November 19, 2020

Getafe, on the other hand, find themselves in 10th place with 11 points from eight games. The visitors lost 3-1 to Villarreal in their last game and will be looking to snap their three-game winless streak when they take on Eibar. With Eibar yet to win a home game this season, Getafe will be confident about their chances coming into the game.

EIB vs GEF live: EIB vs GEF playing 11 (Probable)

Eibar: Marko Dmitrovic; Alejandro Pozo, Paulo Oliveira, Esteban Burgos, Anaitz Arbilla; Sergio Alvarez, Edu Exposito; Bryan Gil, Takashi Inui, Kevin Rodrigues; Kike Garcia

Getafe: David Soria; Damian Suarez, Chema Rodriguez, Djene Dakonam, Mathias Olivera; Allan Nyom, Mauro Arambarri, Nemanja Maksimovic, Marc Cucurella; Cucho Hernandez, Jaime Mata

EIB vs GEF Dream11 team

Goalkeeper: Marko Dmitrovic

Defenders: Paulo Oliveira, Djene Dakonam, Mathias Olivera, Anaitz Arbilla

Midfielders: Bryan Gil (VC), Sergio Alvarez, Marc Cucurella; Cucho Hernandez

Forwards: Kike Garcia (C), Jaime Mata

Top picks for EIB vs GEF live

Eibar: Sergio Alvarez, Marko Dmitrovic, Kike Garcia

Sergio Alvarez, Marko Dmitrovic, Kike Garcia Getafe: Jaime Mata, Marc Cucurella, Cucho Hernandez

EIB vs GEF match prediction

According to our EIB vs GEF match prediction, Getafe will win the game.

Note - The above EIB vs GEF Dream11 match prediction, EIB vs GEF Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The EIB vs GEF Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Getafe CF Instagram, SD Eibar Instagram