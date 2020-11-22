EIB Vs GEF Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Preview, LaLiga Live

Quick links:
Eibar (EIB) take on Getafe (GEF) on Matchday 10 in LaLiga this weekend at the Ipurua Futbol Zelaia. The game will begin on Sunday, November 22 at 6:30 pm IST. Here's a look at our EIB vs GEF Dream11 prediction, EIB vs GEF Dream11 team and top picks for the encounter.
📊 STATS 🆚 @GetafeCF— SD Eibar (@SDEibar) November 21, 2020
✅ Garaipenak 2⃣
🤝 Berdinketak 5⃣
❌ Porrotak 3⃣
🤔 ¿Zein izango da biharko emaitza?#EibarGetafe pic.twitter.com/C8N1FXhDa6
Both the sides will be looking to return to winning ways after finding themselves in a poor run of form before the international break. Eibar are currently placed 16th in the league with just nine points from nine games. The hosts are LaLiga’s lowest-scoring side and have found the net just six times this season. They are currently on a two-game winless run and drew 1-1 with Huesca last time out.
📹 Sesión de entrenamiento matinal en el Coliseum 💪#VamosGeta pic.twitter.com/SVc63IKo64— Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) November 19, 2020
Getafe, on the other hand, find themselves in 10th place with 11 points from eight games. The visitors lost 3-1 to Villarreal in their last game and will be looking to snap their three-game winless streak when they take on Eibar. With Eibar yet to win a home game this season, Getafe will be confident about their chances coming into the game.
Goalkeeper: Marko Dmitrovic
Defenders: Paulo Oliveira, Djene Dakonam, Mathias Olivera, Anaitz Arbilla
Midfielders: Bryan Gil (VC), Sergio Alvarez, Marc Cucurella; Cucho Hernandez
Forwards: Kike Garcia (C), Jaime Mata
According to our EIB vs GEF match prediction, Getafe will win the game.